Popular Frozen Dessert Treat, Orange County Slush Now Carried by Albertsons Throughout Southern California So Cal's most popular Italian Ice brand now available at 136 Albertsons locations from Los Angeles to San Diego. - March 11, 2013 - Orange County Slush