Recent Headlines
Timberline Meat, a Gourmet Meat Company, Opens First Retail Location
Timberline Meat is local meat shop that provides the finest, highest quality meats available. Their selection consists of the most natural, locally produced beef, pork and poultry available. In addition they offer an assortment of locally produced sauces, condiments, rubs and spices. - July 14, 2017 - Timberline Meat
CES Unveil Brand Refresh With New Logo
Cutting Edge Services Ltd launch a clean and contemporary new brand mark. - May 13, 2016 - CES
CES Launches All-New Ecommerce Website
Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the launch of their redesigned responsive ecommerce website. - April 30, 2016 - CES
CES Appoint New Engineering Manager
Cutting Edge Services Ltd have appointed Mike Woods as Engineering Manager. - August 02, 2015 - CES
CES Continues Pattern of Growth with New Recruits
Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the creation of new jobs as a result of continued growth - July 23, 2015 - CES
Turkana Food Inc. Recalls “Turkana Valley” Brand Dried Apricots Due to the Presence of Undeclared Sulfites
Turkana Food Inc. of Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 250g (8.82oz) and 500g (17.63oz) containers of Turkish “Turkana Valley” dried apricots because they were found to contain undeclared sulfites as preservatives. People who have sensitivities to sulfites run the risk of serious... - November 14, 2012 - Turkana Food Inc.