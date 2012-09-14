PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Animal (except Poultry) Slaughtering

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Timberline Meat, a Gourmet Meat Company, Opens First Retail Location
Timberline Meat is local meat shop that provides the finest, highest quality meats available. Their selection consists of the most natural, locally produced beef, pork and poultry available. In addition they offer an assortment of locally produced sauces, condiments, rubs and spices. - July 14, 2017 - Timberline Meat
CES Unveil Brand Refresh With New Logo
Cutting Edge Services Ltd launch a clean and contemporary new brand mark. - May 13, 2016 - CES
CES Launches All-New Ecommerce Website
Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the launch of their redesigned responsive ecommerce website. - April 30, 2016 - CES
CES Appoint New Engineering Manager
Cutting Edge Services Ltd have appointed Mike Woods as Engineering Manager. - August 02, 2015 - CES
CES Continues Pattern of Growth with New Recruits
Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the creation of new jobs as a result of continued growth - July 23, 2015 - CES
Turkana Food Inc. Recalls “Turkana Valley” Brand Dried Apricots Due to the Presence of Undeclared Sulfites
Turkana Food Inc. of Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 250g (8.82oz) and 500g (17.63oz) containers of Turkish “Turkana Valley” dried apricots because they were found to contain undeclared sulfites as preservatives. People who have sensitivities to sulfites run the risk of serious life-threatening... - November 14, 2012 - Turkana Food Inc.
Press Releases 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help