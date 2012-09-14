PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Ecotec® Yarns Receive Global Recycle Standard Label Ecotec® yarns are the first in the US to qualify for Control Union's rigorous independent, third-party GRS certification. - July 15, 2010 - Ecotec