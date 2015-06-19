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Thread Raises $3.5 Million to Transform Trash from the World’s Poorest Countries Into Dignified Jobs and Useful Stuff People Love
Thread has closed a Series A Round of $2.8M, led by Draper Triangle Ventures, to create responsible fabric made from plastic collected in low-income countries. The financing will help expand production capabilities, while growing data and content collection throughout Thread’s unprecedentedly... - June 19, 2015 - Thread
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