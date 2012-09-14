PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Broadwoven Fabric Mills

Domin-Tex Opens Charleston SC Warehouse, Supporting Sales Offices for the Insulation Trade
Domin-Tex Insulation Corp., an importer of high-temperature and coated textiles has opened a warehouse in South Carolina to service fabricators and insulation specialty companies. Utilizing the Port of Charleston, Domin-Tex will play a critical role in effective supply chain management for clients across... - February 03, 2016 - Domin-Tex Sales Co.
