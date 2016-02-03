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Domin-Tex Opens Charleston SC Warehouse, Supporting Sales Offices for the Insulation Trade
Domin-Tex Insulation Corp., an importer of high-temperature and coated textiles has opened a warehouse in South Carolina to service fabricators and insulation specialty companies. Utilizing the Port of Charleston, Domin-Tex will play a critical role in effective supply chain management for clients... - February 03, 2016 - Domin-Tex Sales Co.
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