Powerstitch.com Announces Fund Raising Effort to Benefit St Luke’s Hospice The Powerstitch team is trekking up Mt. Kilimanjaro for St Luke's Hospice (Harrow And Brent) Ltd, because it’s a great challenge for a good cause. - September 07, 2014 - Powerstitch Design Studio

ExpressDigitising.com Offers an Alternative to the “Pay Per Stitch” Payment Method for Outsourced Embroidery Digitizing Services Regardless of whether the design requires 5,000 stitches or 20,000 stitches, their prices remain the same. - August 21, 2014 - Express Digitising Design Studio

PowerStitch.com Uses New Technology to Dominate the Logo Digitizing Arena Power Stitch Design Studio has been setting the standard in Embroidery Digitizing and Logo Vectorizing for over 8 years. - August 12, 2014 - Powerstitch Design Studio

Wicked Stitch: Improved Website Released In business since 1982, The Wicked Stitch of the East, Inc., owned by legacy digitizer and industry consultant Jay Fishman, who leads a team of award-winning digitizers. Wicked Stitch has always tried to separate themselves with their unique commitment to, not only excellence in design, but also the... - July 31, 2014 - The Wicked Stitch of the East, Inc.

EmbroidMe Launches Comprehensive Embroidery Services EmbroidMe is a one-stop solution for all types of embroidery services. This company has comprehensive solutions for personal and professional needs. - October 14, 2011 - EmbroidMe Corporate

W.B.E. Certification Granted to Houston Pride Wear Screen Printing and Embroidery Houston Pride Wear Screen Printing and Embroidery earns the W.B.E. certification verifying it as a Women's Business Enterprise. - February 15, 2011 - Houston Pride Wear Screen Printing and Embroidery