Powerstitch.com Announces Fund Raising Effort to Benefit St Luke’s Hospice
The Powerstitch team is trekking up Mt. Kilimanjaro for St Luke's Hospice (Harrow And Brent) Ltd, because it’s a great challenge for a good cause. - September 07, 2014 - Powerstitch Design Studio
ExpressDigitising.com Offers an Alternative to the “Pay Per Stitch” Payment Method for Outsourced Embroidery Digitizing Services
Regardless of whether the design requires 5,000 stitches or 20,000 stitches, their prices remain the same. - August 21, 2014 - Express Digitising Design Studio
PowerStitch.com Uses New Technology to Dominate the Logo Digitizing Arena
Power Stitch Design Studio has been setting the standard in Embroidery Digitizing and Logo Vectorizing for over 8 years. - August 12, 2014 - Powerstitch Design Studio
EmbroidMe Launches Comprehensive Embroidery Services
EmbroidMe is a one-stop solution for all types of embroidery services. This company has comprehensive solutions for personal and professional needs. - October 14, 2011 - EmbroidMe Corporate
Embroidery Digitizing Network Launches Embroidery Digitizing Reseller Products
Embroidery Digitizing Network (EmbroideryDigitizing.Net) Managed by Professional Digitizers today launched "Embroidery Digitizing Reseller Products" on high demand by the clients in embroidery industry. On Reseller services launch, the senior digitizer Kevin explained "We have launched... - July 10, 2009 - EmbroideryDigitizing.Net
