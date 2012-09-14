PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Nonwoven Fabric Mills

Eurow Unveils Innovative New Microfiber Product Line
Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a revolutionary giant in the commercial world of microfiber, has developed a new series of products designed with the everyday consumer in mind. From the company’s former line of commercial and automotive towels, evolves a line of textiles with a new purpose... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation
Eurow Microfiber Expands Via E-Commerce
Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a California-based manufacturer of high-quality automotive and equestrian accessories, microfiber, and sheepskin products has been developing its efforts in the cyberspace sector in order to generate additional sales. Originally beginning as a side project to generate... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation
