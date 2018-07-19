Recent Headlines
Innovative Manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, Enters the UK and Europe Markets with an Industry Leading Military-Spec Webbing
World leading webbing manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, is set to further position itself as a player in the United Kingdom and Europe webbing market, with its high quality military spec webbing range along with a host of new and improved webbing products. - July 19, 2018 - Webbing Products
Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric
Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc
Domin-Tex Opens Charleston SC Warehouse, Supporting Sales Offices for the Insulation Trade
Domin-Tex Insulation Corp., an importer of high-temperature and coated textiles has opened a warehouse in South Carolina to service fabricators and insulation specialty companies. Utilizing the Port of Charleston, Domin-Tex will play a critical role in effective supply chain management for clients... - February 03, 2016 - Domin-Tex Sales Co.
First Four Speakers Announced for This Year’s Lone Worker Safety 2013 Expo
Speakers announced for Lone Worker Safety Expo at London's Olympia Conference Centre on Tuesday 26th November 2013 - February 27, 2013 - PPSS Group
JSC Products Announces Launch of New Humorous “Junior Senior Citizen” Clothing Line
Junior Senior Citizen Products Happy to announced the arrival of their J & S Citizen clothing line. The Las Vegas, NV-based company has an initial offering of men’s and women’s t-shirts, and wants to roll out other products in the coming few months. - November 23, 2012 - JSC Products
Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile Reveals Innovative Solution for Updating the Style of Guest Beds
CircaTM Modular Bedding System Weds Design and Functionality Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile will reveal its exciting new CircaTM Modular Bedding System at the International Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Show (IH/M&RS) and the Boutique Design (BDNY)... - November 13, 2012 - Standard Textile
Eurow Microfiber Expands Via E-Commerce
Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a California-based manufacturer of high-quality automotive and equestrian accessories, microfiber, and sheepskin products has been developing its efforts in the cyberspace sector in order to generate additional sales. Originally beginning as a side project to... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation
Eurow Unveils Innovative New Microfiber Product Line
Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a revolutionary giant in the commercial world of microfiber, has developed a new series of products designed with the everyday consumer in mind. From the company’s former line of commercial and automotive towels, evolves a line of textiles with a new... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation
SK Textile Partners with Standard Textile to Open Las Vegas Manufacturing
Industry leaders continue expansion - October 11, 2012 - Standard Textile
Bite Resistant Arm Guards Can Help Protect Mental Health Care Professionals
“Bites can cause both physical injury, risk of infection, soft tissue damage and psychological distress to mental health care professionals,” says Robert Kaiser, CEO of UK based PPSS Group. - March 31, 2012 - PPSS Group
PPSS Launch 2012 High Performance Cut Resistant Clothing Range
A new range of cut resistant sweatshirts, jackets, aprons and sleeves, offering extraordinary cut protection have now been launched by UK based PPSS Group. - March 25, 2012 - PPSS Group
Media Partners Selected for LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition
"Health and Safety at Work" Magazine and "Professional Security Magazine" have been selected as the media partners for this years LONE WORKER SAFETY Conference & Exhibition. - January 22, 2012 - PPSS Group
PPSS Group Launch Cut Resistant Clothing for Taxi Drivers
Following a number of violent knife attacks on taxi drivers in, UK based PPSS Group have now launched cut resistant clothing to help protect them. - November 23, 2011 - PPSS Group
PPSS Group Select SUNROCK as Exclusive Distributor in France
“Following extensive negotiations, we are very proud to announce today that Clamart based SUNROCK has been selected as our exclusive licensed distributor in France,” Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group states. - November 09, 2011 - PPSS Group
LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition
Next year’s LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition will take place on 27th October 2012 at the Olympia Conference Centre in London. - November 05, 2011 - PPSS Group
PPSS Move Global Manufacturing of Cut Resistant Fabric Cut-Tex® PRO to UK
“Following intensive research, planning and preparation, the manufacturing of Cut-Tex® PRO cut resistant fabric has been moved from Pakistan to England,” Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group states. - September 30, 2011 - PPSS Group
Dupioni Silk & Interior Design Fabric Prices Rise While Silk Loom Reduces Costs After Ten Years of Fixed Prices
Silk Loom, the providers of high quality dupioni silk & interior design fabric has announced a price reduction after ten years of fixed prices on their fabrics. This comes as a surprise to their client base, which has recently witnessed increases in dupioni silk & interior design fabric... - April 14, 2011 - Silk Loom