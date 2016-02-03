Recent Headlines
Domin-Tex Opens Charleston SC Warehouse, Supporting Sales Offices for the Insulation Trade
Domin-Tex Insulation Corp., an importer of high-temperature and coated textiles has opened a warehouse in South Carolina to service fabricators and insulation specialty companies. Utilizing the Port of Charleston, Domin-Tex will play a critical role in effective supply chain management for clients... - February 03, 2016 - Domin-Tex Sales Co.
First Four Speakers Announced for This Year’s Lone Worker Safety 2013 Expo
Speakers announced for Lone Worker Safety Expo at London's Olympia Conference Centre on Tuesday 26th November 2013 - February 27, 2013 - PPSS Group
Eurow Unveils Innovative New Microfiber Product Line
Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a revolutionary giant in the commercial world of microfiber, has developed a new series of products designed with the everyday consumer in mind. From the company’s former line of commercial and automotive towels, evolves a line of textiles with a new... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation
Eurow Microfiber Expands Via E-Commerce
Eurow & O’Reilly Corporation, a California-based manufacturer of high-quality automotive and equestrian accessories, microfiber, and sheepskin products has been developing its efforts in the cyberspace sector in order to generate additional sales. Originally beginning as a side project to... - November 02, 2012 - Eurow & O'Reilly Corporation
Bite Resistant Arm Guards Can Help Protect Mental Health Care Professionals
“Bites can cause both physical injury, risk of infection, soft tissue damage and psychological distress to mental health care professionals,” says Robert Kaiser, CEO of UK based PPSS Group. - March 31, 2012 - PPSS Group
PPSS Launch 2012 High Performance Cut Resistant Clothing Range
A new range of cut resistant sweatshirts, jackets, aprons and sleeves, offering extraordinary cut protection have now been launched by UK based PPSS Group. - March 25, 2012 - PPSS Group
Media Partners Selected for LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition
"Health and Safety at Work" Magazine and "Professional Security Magazine" have been selected as the media partners for this years LONE WORKER SAFETY Conference & Exhibition. - January 22, 2012 - PPSS Group
PPSS Group Launch Cut Resistant Clothing for Taxi Drivers
Following a number of violent knife attacks on taxi drivers in, UK based PPSS Group have now launched cut resistant clothing to help protect them. - November 23, 2011 - PPSS Group
PPSS Group Select SUNROCK as Exclusive Distributor in France
“Following extensive negotiations, we are very proud to announce today that Clamart based SUNROCK has been selected as our exclusive licensed distributor in France,” Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group states. - November 09, 2011 - PPSS Group
LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition
Next year’s LONE WORKER SAFETY 2012 Conference & Exhibition will take place on 27th October 2012 at the Olympia Conference Centre in London. - November 05, 2011 - PPSS Group
PPSS Move Global Manufacturing of Cut Resistant Fabric Cut-Tex® PRO to UK
“Following intensive research, planning and preparation, the manufacturing of Cut-Tex® PRO cut resistant fabric has been moved from Pakistan to England,” Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group states. - September 30, 2011 - PPSS Group