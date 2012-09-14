PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Innovative Manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, Enters the UK and Europe Markets with an Industry Leading Military-Spec Webbing World leading webbing manufacturer, Webbing Products Pty Ltd, is set to further position itself as a player in the United Kingdom and Europe webbing market, with its high quality military spec webbing range along with a host of new and improved webbing products. - July 19, 2018 - Webbing Products

Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc

Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile Reveals Innovative Solution for Updating the Style of Guest Beds CircaTM Modular Bedding System Weds Design and Functionality Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile will reveal its exciting new CircaTM Modular Bedding System at the International Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Show (IH/M&RS) and the Boutique Design (BDNY) shows... - November 13, 2012 - Standard Textile

SK Textile Partners with Standard Textile to Open Las Vegas Manufacturing Industry leaders continue expansion - October 11, 2012 - Standard Textile