Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc