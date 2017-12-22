The iPad Mini sleeves from ColcaSac features a double layer of protection in a snug design that is both comfortable and secure to hold. First is an outer layer of breathable canvas (hemp, bamboo or burlap) that provides an organic durable exterior. Then it has a plush fleece lining that offers a great cushion from bumps and dings. It also cleans the iPad Mini's surface and gives it a glossy finish each and every time it is taken out of the sleeve. - November 15, 2012 - ColcaSac