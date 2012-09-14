PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc Earthwise Bag Company Appoints New East Coast Regional Sales Manager Fast Growing Industry Company Strengthens Sales Force. Earthwise Bag Company, Inc. (http://www.earthwisebags.com) announced today that Don Borders will join the company on March 29th to serve current clients and further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts. Don Borders comes... - March 20, 2013 - Earthwise Bag Company, Inc. ColcaSac Kicks Off Photo Contest ColcaSac, manufacturer of Macbook cases and iPad sleeves, announced today that they are holding a photo contest on their Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/colcasac). Entitled "Must Have ColcaSac," the photo contest calls upon its fans to express their stand against conformity and bad... - February 20, 2013 - ColcaSac Eco-Friendly Sleeves for iPad Mini Now Available at ColcaSac The iPad Mini sleeves from ColcaSac features a double layer of protection in a snug design that is both comfortable and secure to hold. First is an outer layer of breathable canvas (hemp, bamboo or burlap) that provides an organic durable exterior. Then it has a plush fleece lining that offers a great cushion from bumps and dings. It also cleans the iPad Mini's surface and gives it a glossy finish each and every time it is taken out of the sleeve. - November 15, 2012 - ColcaSac iPhone 5 Sleeves Now Available at Colcasac ColcaSac, a manufacturer of eco-friendly protective sleeves for Apple and Kindle devices revealed today that iPhone 5 sleeves are now available on its website. - September 15, 2012 - ColcaSac