Recent Headlines
Herculite® Announces New and Improved NATURA® Awning Fabric
Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in Awning and Marine high performance fabrics is pleased to announce that the patented NATURA® Brand Awning Fabric is now new and improved. NATURA® is a patented, high performance PVC textile featuring the look, feel and aesthetic features of a natural, woven fabric on both the face and reverse sides of the textile with the performance attributes and benefits of an engineered thermoplastic. - September 25, 2017 - Herculite Products Inc
Earthwise Bag Company Appoints New East Coast Regional Sales Manager
Fast Growing Industry Company Strengthens Sales Force. Earthwise Bag Company, Inc. (http://www.earthwisebags.com) announced today that Don Borders will join the company on March 29th to serve current clients and further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts. Don Borders... - March 20, 2013 - Earthwise Bag Company, Inc.
ColcaSac Kicks Off Photo Contest
ColcaSac, manufacturer of Macbook cases and iPad sleeves, announced today that they are holding a photo contest on their Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/colcasac). Entitled "Must Have ColcaSac," the photo contest calls upon its fans to express their stand against conformity and... - February 20, 2013 - ColcaSac
Eco-Friendly Sleeves for iPad Mini Now Available at ColcaSac
The iPad Mini sleeves from ColcaSac features a double layer of protection in a snug design that is both comfortable and secure to hold. First is an outer layer of breathable canvas (hemp, bamboo or burlap) that provides an organic durable exterior. Then it has a plush fleece lining that offers a great cushion from bumps and dings. It also cleans the iPad Mini's surface and gives it a glossy finish each and every time it is taken out of the sleeve. - November 15, 2012 - ColcaSac
iPhone 5 Sleeves Now Available at Colcasac
ColcaSac, a manufacturer of eco-friendly protective sleeves for Apple and Kindle devices revealed today that iPhone 5 sleeves are now available on its website. - September 15, 2012 - ColcaSac