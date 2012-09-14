PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Finish Line Custom Finishing, Inc. Releases New Logo on Its 20th Anniversary Elastic, cord and ribbon distributor, Finish Line Custom Finishing, Inc. celebrates 20 years of doing business and changes its logo. - January 16, 2014 - Finish Line Custom Finishing, Inc. Gladding Braided Products is Expanding Manufacturing Operations with New Plant Addition Gladding Braided Products is expanding and adding approximately 10,000 square of manufacturing space to their existing 85,000 sq. foot factory. The ground breaking took place in July 2010 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2010. - November 01, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC Gladding Braided Products Will be Featured on the Award Winning History Channel Series Modern Marvels Gladding Braided Products will be featured on the History Channel’s award-winning television series, Modern Marvels. The episode, slated to air in November 2010, will explore the history and manufacturing of chains, wire and rope. A three-person film crew from Half Yard Productions, a documentary film company from the New York City area, spent a day filming Gladding’s manufacturing facilities. - October 22, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC