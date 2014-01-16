Recent Headlines
Within Rope, Cordage, & Twine Mills
Finish Line Custom Finishing, Inc. Releases New Logo on Its 20th Anniversary
Elastic, cord and ribbon distributor, Finish Line Custom Finishing, Inc. celebrates 20 years of doing business and changes its logo. - January 16, 2014 - Finish Line Custom Finishing, Inc.
Gladding Braided Products is Expanding Manufacturing Operations with New Plant Addition
Gladding Braided Products is expanding and adding approximately 10,000 square of manufacturing space to their existing 85,000 sq. foot factory. The ground breaking took place in July 2010 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2010. - November 01, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC
Gladding Braided Products Will be Featured on the Award Winning History Channel Series Modern Marvels
Gladding Braided Products will be featured on the History Channel’s award-winning television series, Modern Marvels. The episode, slated to air in November 2010, will explore the history and manufacturing of chains, wire and rope. A three-person film crew from Half Yard Productions, a documentary film company from the New York City area, spent a day filming Gladding’s manufacturing facilities. - October 22, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC