Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt's existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation Moffitt Corporation Welcomes Gabe Cansler, New West Region Sales Manager Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation Neenah's CLASSIC CREST® Papers Selected for Invitation to Presidential Inauguration Neenah Paper (NYSE: NP) has announced that the official invitation to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Barack Obama is being printed on one of Neenah's greenest papers, CLASSIC CREST® Papers Recycled 100 Natural White. According to John O'Donnell, President of Neenah Fine... - January 01, 2009 - Neenah Paper Inc.