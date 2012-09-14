PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Seaboard Folding Box is Awarded SQF Certification for Direct Food Contact at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box is proud to have been awarded SQF certification. This is an important part of their continuing efforts to better service their customers in the food industry. - May 23, 2019 - Seaboard Folding Box

Seaboard Folding Box Completes Installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X Folder Gluer at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box, a recognized leader in the printed packaging industry located in Westminster, MA has completed the installation of a PPCTS DGM Smartfold 1100SL Ultra X folder gluer. Mike Mazur, CEO of Seaboard Folding Box states, “With the installation of the DGM Smartfold Ultra-X 1100-SL... - December 09, 2018 - Seaboard Folding Box

Organic Essence Inc. Introduces USDA Organic Deodorant with Novel, Home Compostable Eco Tube Packaging Organic Essence Inc. manufacturers USDA certified organic body care products (organic lip balms, creams and deodorants) in fully home-compostable, paper Eco Tubes and Eco Jars. When the consumer is done with the organic body care products, they can recycle the Eco Tubes and Eco Jars or toss the empty container into their home composter. Organic body care products with zero waste packaging. What could be more sustainable? - April 26, 2014 - Organic Essence Inc.

San Antonio is About to Reduce Their Cardboard Footprint, Finds Ecobox.com EcoBox, the leading supplier of new and used moving boxes and shipping supplies in Central Texas has just opened a new store in San Antonio, TX. "We think San Antonio is a great city and we look forward to helping it reuse as many boxes as possible reducing the amount of cardboard that ends up in... - June 11, 2010 - Ecobox

Marshall Paper Tube Acquires Thames River Tube Co., Inc. Marshall Paper Tube Co., Inc. has acquired Thames River Tube Co., Inc. of Ashaway RI. Marshall Paper Tube currently operates manufacturing facilities in Canton and Fall River, MA totaling 85,000 square feet. With this acquisition and merger, Marshall Paper Tube has expanded its commercial and industrial... - May 23, 2009 - Marshall Paper Tube

Graycin Supply Launches New Website at www.graycin.com Graycin Supply is pleased to announce the launching of their website at www.graycin.com for packing, shipping, and moving supplies - April 15, 2009 - Graycin Supply

Announcing the Opening of Graycin Supply for All Your Packing, Shipping, Janitorial, and Office Supplies Announcing the formation of Graycin Supply, a one stop shop for all you packing, shipping, office, and janitorial supplies. The company, formed in February 2009, has created a website for national exposure at www.graycin.com. Graycin Supply President, Grayson Warner, is pleased to represent numerous... - April 01, 2009 - Graycin Supply