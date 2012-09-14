PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SoFT TOUcH® Laminating Films Now Available in the USA SoFT TOUcH® Matte Laminating Films are now available in the USA for immediate delivery to the luxury packaging, custom label and packaging prototype market. - December 03, 2016 - Remington Laminations, Incorporated

CIF Continues Its Development and Completed the Expansion of Its Plant in Tangier To answer customers' request of new packaging products, CIF has invested in an expansion project of its plant, constructing an additional 2,500 m² of warehouse space. - April 24, 2014 - Compagnie Industrielle des Fibres

Surface Guard® 132 Series & 133 Series Protective Films for Semi-Matte/Textured Metals and Plastics Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 132 series and 133 series protective films. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of a variety of gloss finished surfaces including painted metals and plastics. - August 03, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 62 Series Protective Films for High Gloss Applications Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 62 series protective film. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of high gloss, both smooth and textured, polycarbonates and plastics. - April 14, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 135 Series Protective Films for Semi-Matte/Textured Metals and Plastics Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 135 series protective film. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of textured or semi-matte finished metals and plastics. - January 26, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.

Pro Filter is Introducing a New Reusable Filter Bag That Works with a Wet/Dry Vacuum Pro Filter has developed a filter bag that fits inside a Wet/Dry Vacuum. This filter will help contractors and handymen contain the dust when they do renovations/ remodeling and can also be used with liquids and damp materal. - January 06, 2011 - Pro Filter

Surface Guard® 73 Series Protective Film for Textured and Coarse Surfaces Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 73 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a variety of complex surfaces including textured, rugged and coarse surfaces. - December 17, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 122 Series Protective Film for High Gloss and Lightly Textured Surfaces Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 122 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a wide variety of surfaces including smooth and lightly textured surface types. - November 14, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 112 Series Protective Film for Specially Coated Plastics & Countertops Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 112 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to adhere to a wide range of surfaces, including UV, AR, Anti scratch coated plastics, such as acrylics, PC and PET, and countertops. - October 30, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 69 Series Protective Film for High Gloss Applications Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 69 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a wide variety of surfaces including very high gloss plastics and painted metals. - October 29, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 96 Series Protective Films for Flat Painted Walls, Textured, Smooth, or Glossy Surfaces Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 96 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a wide variety of surfaces including flat painted walls, textured surfaces, as well as smooth and glossy surface types. - October 16, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard Extends New Business Stimulus Plan Through the End of 2009 The Surface Guard Stimulus Plan has been extended through the end of 2009. This plan is designed to offer an incentive to work together on new or existing pieces of business not currently purchased through Surface Guard. - August 12, 2009 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard Introduces Wave Flute Corrugated by the Case Surface Guard introduces Wave Flute “By the Case” in a 50 sheet case quantity, in one easy to handle size. - May 16, 2009 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard to Exhibit at Pack Expo International 2008 Surface Guard has announced it will be exhibiting at this year’s Pack Expo International from November 9 – 13 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. The protective packaging specialists at Surface Guard will be promoting their line of Protective Films, Cohesive Cold Seal products, Wave Flute and Single Face corrugated, along with Automated Cold Seal equipment from System Packaging. - September 04, 2008 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard Introduces Wave Flute Corrugated in a Variety of Colors and Sizes Surface Guard introduces Wave Flute single face corrugated. Now in addition to A, B & E Flute single face, Surface Guard has begun to manufacture the unique and eye catching Wave Flute single face in a variety of flexo-printed colors and sizes. - July 03, 2008 - Surface Guard Inc.