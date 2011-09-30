Recent Headlines
Within Ethyl Alcohol Manufacturing
David and Goliath Showdown in the Rum Industry
Rum industry set for David and Goliath showdown as New York-based Cofresi Rum Company prepares to take on market titan Captain Morgan and stem tax revenue losses to Puerto Rico in the wake of Diageo's flight. - September 30, 2011 - Cofresi Rum
Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products Adds New Distribution Facility in NJ
Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products is a manufacturer and distributor of fine chemicals and laboratory products with quality and delivery you can count on every time. Spectrum is announcing the grand opening of its state-of-the-art distribution facility in NJ. - December 10, 2008 - Spectrum Chemicals and Laboratory Prodcuts
Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products Announces Cash Back to All Employees Buying American Hybrid
All employees of Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products are invited to buy an American made hybrid car for a monetary reward from Spectrum President. - December 10, 2008 - Spectrum Chemicals and Laboratory Prodcuts