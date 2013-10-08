Recent Headlines
Within Explosives Manufacturing
AsisChem Launches New Streamlined Website with Improved Product Search and E-Commerce Features
AsisChem, the contract medicinal drug and drug discovery and research company co-located in Waltham, Massachusetts and St. Petersburg Russia, announced today the launch of its new website with searchable product profiles and e-commerce shopping functions. The new design of www.asischem.com greatly... - October 08, 2013 - AsisChem
Cytonix, LLC Announces the Debut of Their New Solvent-Borne Fluorosurfactant, FluoroPel(TM) PFC1740G, for Use in Wood Care Products and Conditioners
FluoroPel(TM) PFC1740G provides excellent leveling, wetting and surface tension reduction in non-polar solvent formulations, making it an ideal additive for wood care products, inks, paints, coatings, well stimulants, and cleaning products. - June 29, 2012 - Cytonix, LLC
Leading Fireworks Company Provides Nonprofits Creative Ways to Fundraise
America’s nonprofit groups – from churches to community organizations – are feeling the economy’s pinch on vital fundraising efforts, and are tapping into creative opportunities to address fiscal shortfalls. Those that have long relied on the annual sale of consumer... - July 03, 2009 - TNT Fireworks
The Recession Doesn’t Have to Fizzle Your Fourth
More Americans are likely to stay close to home for this year’s 4th of July celebration. However, you don’t have to give up traditional family fun this 4th of July. In fact, you can make this year’s holiday one of the best and brightest by bringing the nostalgia of a home-style Independence Day celebration to your backyard. - July 03, 2009 - TNT Fireworks