Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2 Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2's all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company Orion Engineered Carbons to Introduce New Rubber Carbon Blacks to Improve Fuel Efficiency, Tread Performance At the International Elastomer Conference, Orion will present narrow ASD rubber Carbon Blacks for truck tread reinforcement and will also showcase new clean Carbon Blacks for manufactured rubber goods. - October 02, 2015 - Orion Engineered Carbons LLC Yokohama Conducts Environmental Management Orientation for Elementary Students Yokohama Tire Philippines, Inc. (YTPI) is set to have an Environmental Management Orientation-Seminar for the school children of Malabanias Elementary School on August 13, 2011 which intends on propagating awareness on environmental protection as a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The activity... - August 19, 2011 - Yokohama Tire Philippines, Inc.