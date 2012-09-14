PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Yokohama Conducts Environmental Management Orientation for Elementary Students Yokohama Tire Philippines, Inc. (YTPI) is set to have an Environmental Management Orientation-Seminar for the school children of Malabanias Elementary School on August 13, 2011 which intends on propagating awareness on environmental protection as a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The activity... - August 19, 2011 - Yokohama Tire Philippines, Inc.