PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Legendary Coach R. C. Slocum to Keynote PESA Leadership Luncheon in Houston Hannon Hydraulics and the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA) welcomes legendary Texas A&M football coach R. C. Slocum as keynote speaker at the group’s October 15th Executive Leadership Seminar in Houston, Texas. - October 01, 2014 - Hannon Hydraulics

Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) Technology Wins Approval from General Motors and Chrysler The following is to the worldwide steel, metals and metalworking industry press and presents the latest news on Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) steel pickling technology. - December 31, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.

First Generation 2.0 Multi-Cell EPS Production Line in Operation in China Eco Pickled Surface, the groundbreaking technology that replaces acid pickling of strip steel, is now operating in the world's largest steel market. - December 02, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.

Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman Makes Largest Acquisition to Date with Purchase of Brenner Recycling and Expands Into East Central Pennsylvania Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman & Son announced a purchase agreement to acquire Brenner Recycling, Inc. This is by far the largest acquisition made by the company. Brenner Recycling, Inc. is located in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Completion of this all cash transaction is slated on April 1, 2011. Key executives and personnel will retain their positions in the acquired company. - February 13, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son

Samantha Deeley Joins Upstate Shredding - Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of New Industrial Scrap Division Samantha Deeley, an experienced scrap metal purchaser, has joined Upstate Shredding-Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of the newly formed Industrial Scrap Division. This was announced by Adam Weitsman, president of the company. - February 03, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son

Highly Successful Tioga County Tire Recycling Program Paid for by Upstate Shredding Upstate Shredding is donating $10,000 per year for the next five years to assist Tioga County in its cleaning up project. The tire recovery program as part of the clean up drive is helping in the preservation of the scenic and natural beauty of the county. - November 18, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son

Upstate Shredding Expands into Pennsylvania with Acquisition of Towanda Iron & Metal Towanda Iron & Metal Inc. was recently acquired by Upstate Shredding LLC-Ben Weitsman & Son. With the acquisition taking full place in January 2,2011, Towanda will be renamed Ben Weitsman of Towanda. All current personnel including Brad Aronson, President and Owner, will remain as part of operations to ensure business continuity. - November 15, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son

Arrow Tool Repair, Inc. Receives 2009 Best of Westland Award. U.S. Commerce Association’s Award Plaque Honors the Achievement Arrow Tool Repair Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Westland Award in the Industrial Equipment Services category by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA). - August 05, 2009 - Arrow Tool Repair, Inc.

Arrow Tool Repair, Inc. Received 2008 Best of Westland Award Arrow Tool Repair, Inc. has been selected for the 2008 Best of Westland Award in the Strapping & Strapping Equipment category by the U.S. Local Business Association (USLBA). - December 11, 2008 - Arrow Tool Repair, Inc.

Allegheny Technologies Unveils New Specialty Armor Steel for U.S. and International Defense Markets The first new, high-hard steel armor developed in America since the Vietnam conflict was introduced to the defense market today by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). It offers a modern means of protection – backed by unsurpassed manufacturing capabilities – at a time of critical... - June 19, 2008 - Allegheny Technologies, Inc.