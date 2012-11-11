Recent Headlines
Within Turkey Production
Godwick Award-Winning Free Range Turkeys Now Available for Christmas Order
As the nation's seasonal appetite for Christmas turkey awakens once more, Norfolk specialists Godwick have announced that their award-winning Norfolk Black and Bronze free range turkeys, reared especially for the UK's Christmas 2012 celebrations, are now available for purchase from their website at... - November 11, 2012 - Godwick
Ayrshire Farm Open for Farm Harvest Festival, October 15 & 16
Farm Open to the Public as Part of Loudoun County Farm Tour. - September 28, 2011 - Ayrshire Farm
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