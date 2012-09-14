PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Hermetic 38999 Style Connectors with Integrated EMI Filters New EMI Filtered Option for SOURIAU PA&E's Lightweight, High-Performance 38999 Style Connectors - July 13, 2013 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

SOURIAU PA&E Announces New Hermetic Mini-Micro-D 27% Lower Profile Than Standard Micro-D Connectors - November 11, 2011 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

PA&E Announces New Lightweight, Hermetic Micro-D Connector Aluminum Shell Option Provides a 67% Weight Savings. - May 15, 2010 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

PA&E Announces New Ceramic Sealed Hermetic Windows Sealing Process Offers Highest Levels of Hermetic Performance, Greater Flexibility - February 20, 2010 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

PA&E Announces Lightweight Hermetic Receptacle for Souriau’s microComp® Connector Line New Option for Applications Where Size, Weight and Hermetic Performance are Key Considerations. - October 08, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

New Hermetic Fiber Optic Bulkhead Feedthru for Souriau 38999 ELIO® Connectors Ultra Lightweight, Option Now Available for a Variety of Applications - July 24, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

PA&E Announces New Hermetic Aluminum 38999 Connector New Ultra Lightweight, Hermetic Connector Now Available for a Variety of Applications - June 12, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

PA&E Joins Leading Companies at IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium Highlighting its EMI filter, hermetic interconnect products at the largest technical event serving the RF/microwave community - May 10, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

PA&E Joins Leading Avionics Suppliers, Manufactures at Avionics USA Expo Highlighting hermetic connector, EMI filter and electronic packaging technology. - April 29, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

PA&E Exhibiting at RadarCon 2009 in Pasadena PA&E will be highlighting its hermetic interconnect, electronic packaging and EMI filter product lines at this year’s RadarCon 2009 conference, held May 4-8 at the new Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, CA. PA&E application engineers will be available in Booth 17 throughout the show... - April 24, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

PA&E Bonded Metals Division to Participate in American Physical Society’s March Exposition Innovative explosive metal welding and explosive metal forming applications to be highlighted - March 04, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)