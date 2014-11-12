Recent Headlines
Within Primary Smelting & Refining of Nonferrous Metal (except Copper & Aluminum)
Gravita Revenue Increases by 31% in Q2 FY 2014-2015
Gravita declared its consolidated and standalone financial results with overwhelming increase in revenue of 31% as compared to the FY 2013-14. - November 12, 2014 - Gravita India Ltd
Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman Makes Largest Acquisition to Date with Purchase of Brenner Recycling and Expands Into East Central Pennsylvania
Upstate Shredding – Ben Weitsman & Son announced a purchase agreement to acquire Brenner Recycling, Inc. This is by far the largest acquisition made by the company. Brenner Recycling, Inc. is located in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Completion of this all cash transaction is slated on April 1, 2011. Key executives and personnel will retain their positions in the acquired company. - February 13, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Samantha Deeley Joins Upstate Shredding - Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of New Industrial Scrap Division
Samantha Deeley, an experienced scrap metal purchaser, has joined Upstate Shredding-Ben Weitsman & Son as Metal Buyer and Head of the newly formed Industrial Scrap Division. This was announced by Adam Weitsman, president of the company. - February 03, 2011 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Highly Successful Tioga County Tire Recycling Program Paid for by Upstate Shredding
Upstate Shredding is donating $10,000 per year for the next five years to assist Tioga County in its cleaning up project. The tire recovery program as part of the clean up drive is helping in the preservation of the scenic and natural beauty of the county. - November 18, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son
Upstate Shredding Expands into Pennsylvania with Acquisition of Towanda Iron & Metal
Towanda Iron & Metal Inc. was recently acquired by Upstate Shredding LLC-Ben Weitsman & Son. With the acquisition taking full place in January 2,2011, Towanda will be renamed Ben Weitsman of Towanda. All current personnel including Brad Aronson, President and Owner, will remain as part of operations to ensure business continuity. - November 15, 2010 - Upstate Shredding LLC - Ben Weitsman & Son