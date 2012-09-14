PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp Acquires Scrap Yard in NJ Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp., a subsidiary of Universal Wrecking Corp., recently took over ownership and operation of the former Cosmos Green Acres scrap yard located at 23 Double Trouble Road, Bayville, NJ 08721. Hours of operation are M – F 7am to 5pm and Saturday 8am to 2pm. - November 04, 2011 - Universal Recycling & Scrap Iron Corp.