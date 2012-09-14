PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation Moffitt Corporation Welcomes Gabe Cansler, New West Region Sales Manager Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation Fort Wayne Based Company American Wire Rope & Sling to Purchase Business Assets of Material Handling Equipment Corporation American Wire Rope & Sling (AWRS) announced today it has reached terms to acquire the business assets of Fort Wayne based Material Handling Equipment Corporation (MHEC) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will allow AWRS to strengthen and diversify its services and product offerings to current customers, as well as significantly broaden its customer base in the Midwest. - May 19, 2010 - American Wire Rope and Sling American Wire Rope & Sling is Selected as a Top 10 Finalist in the Dell / NFIB Small Business Excellence Award Contest Dell/NFIB announced 10 U.S. finalists for the Sixth Annual Dell/NFIB Small Business Excellence Award. American Wire Rope & Sling is one of these finalists and here is what was said about them: In an industry still using paper and pen to conduct inspections and inventory, American Wire Rope & Sling of Fort Wayne, IN, uses barcoding and RFID for more efficient inventory control and inspections, to better track repairs in cooperation with OSHA requirements, improve productivity and save money. - July 13, 2009 - American Wire Rope and Sling