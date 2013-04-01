Recent Headlines
CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers
Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection
Precison Metalsmiths, Inc. New President
Mr. David Dolata, Owner & CEO of Precision Metalsmiths, Inc, (PMI) is pleased to announce that Mr. James Racco has accepted the position of President of the company. Mr. Racco brings many years of experience in new business development, strategic planning and strong leadership capabilities. Mr. - May 28, 2011 - Precision Metalsmiths, Inc.
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