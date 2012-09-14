PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection Precison Metalsmiths, Inc. New President Mr. David Dolata, Owner & CEO of Precision Metalsmiths, Inc, (PMI) is pleased to announce that Mr. James Racco has accepted the position of President of the company. Mr. Racco brings many years of experience in new business development, strategic planning and strong leadership capabilities. Mr. Racco... - May 28, 2011 - Precision Metalsmiths, Inc.