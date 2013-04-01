CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers

Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection

Precison Metalsmiths, Inc. New President

Mr. David Dolata, Owner & CEO of Precision Metalsmiths, Inc, (PMI) is pleased to announce that Mr. James Racco has accepted the position of President of the company. Mr. Racco brings many years of experience in new business development, strategic planning and strong leadership capabilities. Mr. - May 28, 2011 - Precision Metalsmiths, Inc.

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