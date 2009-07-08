Recent Headlines
Within Nonferrous Forging
New Hampshire Machining Company Latva Machine Inc Presents an Interesting Solution to Economic Slump: Southern Expansion
Latva Machine Inc has a unique way to beat a tough economic climate. Their solution? Expand. It’s not quite Manifest Destiny, but Latva Machine Inc recently signaled their southern expansion with the acquisition of an Alabama machining facility specializing in production of machined castings, forgings, and extrusions. - July 08, 2009 - Latva Machine Inc
Press Releases 1 - 1 of 1