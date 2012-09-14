PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. New Hampshire Machining Company Latva Machine Inc Presents an Interesting Solution to Economic Slump: Southern Expansion Latva Machine Inc has a unique way to beat a tough economic climate. Their solution? Expand. It’s not quite Manifest Destiny, but Latva Machine Inc recently signaled their southern expansion with the acquisition of an Alabama machining facility specializing in production of machined castings, forgings, and extrusions. - July 08, 2009 - Latva Machine Inc