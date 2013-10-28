FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology; today announced the newest and most accurate addition to its FaroArm lineup, the FARO Prime. This six-axis portable measurement arm delivers exceptional value to customers who require a high-accuracy, contact-only measurement solution for everyday inspection and quality assurance routines. - July 12, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.