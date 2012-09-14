PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Colours, New Improvements — MetalRoofingOnline.com.au Now Offers Next Generation BlueScope Steel’s Colorbond Roofing MetalRoofingOnline.com.au unveils on its website the most exciting new line of Colorbond® roofing, which includes new, contemporary, distinctly Australian colours such as Cove, Terrain, and Wallaby, and outstanding improvements that reduce the product’s environmental impact. - October 28, 2013 - Metal Roofing Online

All-New FARO Laser Tracker Vantage, a Revolution in Laser Tracker Design, Delivers Elite Performance in a Remarkably Compact Package FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology, today announced the Vantage, a true laser tracker that combines disruptive new features and a supremely portable design. Enhancements like SmartFind, MultiView and integrated Wi-Fi® expedite measurement. - July 19, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.

FARO Announces Release of the FARO Prime, the Newest and Most Accurate FaroArm to Date FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology; today announced the newest and most accurate addition to its FaroArm lineup, the FARO Prime. This six-axis portable measurement arm delivers exceptional value to customers who require a high-accuracy, contact-only measurement solution for everyday inspection and quality assurance routines. - July 12, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.