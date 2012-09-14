|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Enoch Precision Machining announces that it has received International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) certification. ITAR is a set of United States government regulations that control the export and import of defense-related articles and services on the United States munitions list. This certification... - July 20, 2016 - Enoch Precision Machining
Participants experienced in-depth, one-on-one expert-led instruction. - March 12, 2015 - CheyTac USA, LLC
Legion Operating Training Group Commissions CheyTac USA Firearm for Corporate Team Building Event - October 30, 2014 - CheyTac USA, LLC
M300 Intervention® Features Revolutionary Carbon Fiber Chassis. - October 03, 2014 - CheyTac USA, LLC
McCutcheon Sets His Sights on Long Term Growth - September 12, 2014 - CheyTac USA, LLC
Anodize Inc. has received a Federal Firearms License (FFL) issued by the U. S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. - June 04, 2012 - Anodize Inc.