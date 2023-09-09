Recent Headlines
IronKing LA Expands Craftsmanship Beyond Metal and Iron: Introducing Colorful Aluminum Creations
IronKing LA, a revered name in the world of metal and iron craftsmanship, is breaking new ground by introducing an innovative line of colorful aluminum creations. This expansion into aluminum marks a significant milestone in the company's legacy of excellence and creativity. - September 09, 2023 - IronKing LA
Enoch Precision Machining Awarded ITAR Certification
Enoch Precision Machining announces that it has received International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) certification. ITAR is a set of United States government regulations that control the export and import of defense-related articles and services on the United States munitions list. This... - July 20, 2016 - Enoch Precision Machining
CheyTac USA Hosts First Ever Operator's Training Course for the M300 Intervention® Rifle System
Participants experienced in-depth, one-on-one expert-led instruction. - March 12, 2015 - CheyTac USA, LLC
Cheytac USA, LLC’s M300 Intervention® Chosen for Upcoming One Mile Long Shot Competition
Legion Operating Training Group Commissions CheyTac USA Firearm for Corporate Team Building Event - October 30, 2014 - CheyTac USA, LLC
CheyTac USA, LLC Introduces Redesigned M300 Intervention® Long-Distance Bolt-Action Firearm
M300 Intervention® Features Revolutionary Carbon Fiber Chassis. - October 03, 2014 - CheyTac USA, LLC
David McCutcheon, Decorated U.S. Air Force Veteran, Makes Impact as CEO at CheyTac USA, LLC
McCutcheon Sets His Sights on Long Term Growth - September 12, 2014 - CheyTac USA, LLC
Anodize Inc. Receives Federal Firearms License
Anodize Inc. has received a Federal Firearms License (FFL) issued by the U. S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. - June 04, 2012 - Anodize Inc.