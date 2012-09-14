PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. The Internet of Stings; WiFi for Your Beehive New Zealand based beekeeping technology company, Hivemind Ltd, have released a new WiFi beehive scale and smartphone app that will allow urban beekeepers, bee educators and researchers, to better monitor their bees and more easily share their knowledge about these vitally important pollinators. A crowdfunding campaign for the product is currently live on the indiegogo platform here: www.indiegogo.com/at/wifibees - June 30, 2015 - Hivemind 3,000 Insect Scientists Coming to Reno, NV, Nov 13-16, 2011 The Entomological Society of America invites journalists from accredited news organizations and public information officers to register for a complimentary press pass to Entomology 2011, the largest insect science meeting in the world, in Reno, NV, Nov 13-16, 2011. - October 30, 2011 - Entomological Society of America White House Inspires Beekeepers Across the U.S. Obama family joins the growing ranks of Americans engaged in the emerging backyard beekeeping movement, an extension of the local food movement. - March 25, 2009 - The Honeybee Conservancy The Next Eco Revolution: Backyard Beekeeping This Spring, underground beekeeping movement emerges as Americans try to stem mystery bee deaths. A new underground environmental movement is afoot in communities across America this Spring: beekeeping. Beekeeping season begins late March and an increasing number of Americans have turned to beekeeping... - March 24, 2009 - The Honeybee Conservancy NYC Citizens Anxious About Upcoming City Council Vote to Legalize Beekeeping in NYC NYC to Buzz With New Beekeeping Activity Should Bill Pass. With the recent news that Denver has joined the ranks of major cities that have decriminalized beekeeping, New York City residents are hopeful that an upcoming City Council vote will legalize beekeeping in the Big Apple. In New York City, beekeeping... - March 12, 2009 - The Honeybee Conservancy