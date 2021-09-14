Recent Headlines
Gregory Abbott Launches New Website for Left Coast Industries
Gregory Abbott, an experienced fabricator who specializes in prototyping, is excited to announce the launch of a new website for his company Left Coast Industries. - September 14, 2021 - Left Coast Industries
G2 Launches New EnviroPass Pass-Through Consoles Website
G2 announces the publication of our latest branded web site, EnviroPass.com. - June 06, 2019 - G2 Automated Technologies LLC
GeckoTek 3D Printer Build Plates Launches Second Kickstarter to Fund New Product Launch
EZ Stick 3D Printer Build Surface fits any 3D printer, prevents peeling, and allows for easy part removal. - April 19, 2017 - GeckoTek
Al Jaber Building Achieves 40 Million Man-Hours LTI Free
Al Jaber Building (AJB), continues with their success on the Construction of Building Accommodation in Ruwais Housing Complex Expansion - Phase 4, Abu Dhabi - UAE, by achieving 40 million man-hours without LTI. This significant milestone is one of the largest achievements on record. A special... - February 28, 2017 - Al Jaber Group
Al Jaber Building Celebrates 38 Million Man-Hours LTI Free
Al Jaber Building (AJB), continues with their success on the Construction of Building Accommodation in Ruwais Housing Complex Expansion - Phase 4, Abu Dhabi - UAE, by achieving 38 million man-hours without LTI. - January 17, 2017 - Al Jaber Group
Al Jaber Building Achieves 35 Million Man-Hours Without LTI
Al Jaber Building team at the Construction of Building Accommodation in Ruwais Housing Complex Expansion - Phase 4, Abu Dhabi - UAE, have achieved a significant milestone. The safety team obtained a record 35 million without any lost time injury (LTI) which is one of the largest achievements on... - December 20, 2016 - Al Jaber Group
316 Stainless Steel Shim Stock Now Available
CHICAGO, September 17, 2013 -- Precision Brand Products, Inc., is proud to announce the addition of 316 Stainless Steel Shim Stock to its already best-selling Branded ® Shim line. The type 316 Shim Stock material is an austenitic chromium-nickel stainless steel containing 2.0 to 3.0%... - September 19, 2013 - Precision Brand
A4 Stainless Steel Shim Stock Now Available
Precision Brand Products, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of A4 Stainless Steel Shim Stock to its already best-selling Branded® Shim line. The A4 Shim Stock is an austenitic chromium-nickel stainless steel containing 2.0 to 3.0% corrosion-resistant molybdenum, which not only increases... - September 19, 2013 - Precision Brand
DiscountRamps.com Receives Economic Development Tax Credits, Hits Online Sales Milestone
DiscountRamps.com LLC, located in West Bend, Wisconsin, announced they have received and accepted a proposal for $50,000 in Wisconsin State income tax credits. The Proposal came September 1st from the newly formed Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and is awarded for new job... - September 23, 2011 - Discount Ramps.com
DiscountRamps.com Ranks in Internet Retailer Top 500
DiscountRamps.com, a West Bend-based online retailer that offers a wide range of access ramps, storage containers and vehicle accessories, has made the 2010 Internet Retailer Top 500 Guide list for the 3rd consecutive year. Based on annual web sales eclipsing $18 million, DiscountRamps.com was... - July 31, 2011 - Discount Ramps.com
Discount Ramps.com Wins Fastest Growing Firms Award
The President and CEO of Discount Ramps.com, Joel Lederhause, has little time to breathe these days. A hands-on owner, Lederhause wears many hats at his West Bend-based firm – from designing product pages and purchasing to online and print advertising. Since the company’s inception in... - June 02, 2011 - Discount Ramps.com
Secrets to Successful Growth at Discount Ramps
There are several things Joel Lederhause is keeping close to the vest as he rolls out plans for the second and third quarter of operation at Discount Ramps.com LLC. Lederhause has already achieved over $18 million in annual sales in 10 short years. His new goal will be to double revenue and the... - May 04, 2011 - Discount Ramps.com
The Hines Group Announces Plant Expansion
The Hines Group, Inc., parent company of Premium Allied Tool, Inc. and Owensboro Manufacturing, LLC, announced today that it is expanding its plant in Philpot, Kentucky to accommodate growth in its metal stamping and assembly business. The Company will also consolidate operations now at the... - April 23, 2008 - The Hines Group, Inc.