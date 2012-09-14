PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

G2 Launches New EnviroPass Pass-Through Consoles Website G2 announces the publication of our latest branded web site, EnviroPass.com. - June 06, 2019 - G2 Automated Technologies LLC

GeckoTek 3D Printer Build Plates Launches Second Kickstarter to Fund New Product Launch EZ Stick 3D Printer Build Surface fits any 3D printer, prevents peeling, and allows for easy part removal. - April 19, 2017 - GeckoTek

Al Jaber Building Achieves 40 Million Man-Hours LTI Free Al Jaber Building (AJB), continues with their success on the Construction of Building Accommodation in Ruwais Housing Complex Expansion - Phase 4, Abu Dhabi - UAE, by achieving 40 million man-hours without LTI. This significant milestone is one of the largest achievements on record. A special Appreciation... - February 28, 2017 - Al Jaber Group

Al Jaber Building Celebrates 38 Million Man-Hours LTI Free Al Jaber Building (AJB), continues with their success on the Construction of Building Accommodation in Ruwais Housing Complex Expansion - Phase 4, Abu Dhabi - UAE, by achieving 38 million man-hours without LTI. - January 17, 2017 - Al Jaber Group

Al Jaber Building Achieves 35 Million Man-Hours Without LTI Al Jaber Building team at the Construction of Building Accommodation in Ruwais Housing Complex Expansion - Phase 4, Abu Dhabi - UAE, have achieved a significant milestone. The safety team obtained a record 35 million without any lost time injury (LTI) which is one of the largest achievements on record. - December 20, 2016 - Al Jaber Group

316 Stainless Steel Shim Stock Now Available CHICAGO, September 17, 2013 -- Precision Brand Products, Inc., is proud to announce the addition of 316 Stainless Steel Shim Stock to its already best-selling Branded ® Shim line. The type 316 Shim Stock material is an austenitic chromium-nickel stainless steel containing 2.0 to 3.0% corrosion-resistant... - September 19, 2013 - Precision Brand

A4 Stainless Steel Shim Stock Now Available Precision Brand Products, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of A4 Stainless Steel Shim Stock to its already best-selling Branded® Shim line. The A4 Shim Stock is an austenitic chromium-nickel stainless steel containing 2.0 to 3.0% corrosion-resistant molybdenum, which not only increases general... - September 19, 2013 - Precision Brand

DiscountRamps.com Receives Economic Development Tax Credits, Hits Online Sales Milestone DiscountRamps.com LLC, located in West Bend, Wisconsin, announced they have received and accepted a proposal for $50,000 in Wisconsin State income tax credits. The Proposal came September 1st from the newly formed Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and is awarded for new job creation. Discount... - September 23, 2011 - Discount Ramps.com

DiscountRamps.com Ranks in Internet Retailer Top 500 DiscountRamps.com, a West Bend-based online retailer that offers a wide range of access ramps, storage containers and vehicle accessories, has made the 2010 Internet Retailer Top 500 Guide list for the 3rd consecutive year. Based on annual web sales eclipsing $18 million, DiscountRamps.com was ranked... - July 31, 2011 - Discount Ramps.com

Discount Ramps.com Wins Fastest Growing Firms Award The President and CEO of Discount Ramps.com, Joel Lederhause, has little time to breathe these days. A hands-on owner, Lederhause wears many hats at his West Bend-based firm – from designing product pages and purchasing to online and print advertising. Since the company’s inception in 2001,... - June 02, 2011 - Discount Ramps.com

Secrets to Successful Growth at Discount Ramps There are several things Joel Lederhause is keeping close to the vest as he rolls out plans for the second and third quarter of operation at Discount Ramps.com LLC. Lederhause has already achieved over $18 million in annual sales in 10 short years. His new goal will be to double revenue and the size... - May 04, 2011 - Discount Ramps.com