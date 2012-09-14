PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SHPSA-650A103F08, a +/-650V, 1,000 Amps Solid State Switching Apparatus (SHPSA) for Various Power Tests Delivered to MET Laboratories, Inc. Santa Clara, CA USA On June 30, 2018, Electronic Design & Research shipped out a more powerful SHPSA that generates up to 2,500 Amps /650V or 300kW (average) and 1.6MW pulses, assembled in a 19"W x 39"L x 72"H rack cabinet. A controller configures several SPST-NO switches as a single SPCO switch. A discharging capacitor array (SDCA-08) or V-battery is capable of discharging 2,500 Amps in 200ns and less. - July 25, 2018 - Electronic Design & Research

EDR Extends Line of Solid-State Devices by Introducing 280 VAC (400 VDC) DPDT (2C Form 2B) Family of SSR’s Mimicking 100% Electromechanical Relays EDR’s made true DPDT relays designed for industrial applications built with voltage surge protection for insuring long trouble-free operation. For all practical applications, the DPDT SSR is two SPDT relays with a common control. A DPDT relay can be easily converted into a SPDT relay by jumping output terminals in parallel respectfully for doubling current rating. Devices were designed for controlling DC and AC voltages. DPDT SSRs of that family are available for wide range of currents/voltages. - June 17, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research

EDR / VSHOLDING Announces the “xTxL” Family of SSRs with High Precision, Wide Hysteresis Window Comparator and Varied Contact Forms Rated at Various Voltages/Currents Solid-State Relays with a precision window comparator input for monitoring input voltage and high-power output. Devices are available with the output contact forms as a SPST or “DTxL” (1 Form A or 1 Form B), SPDT or “TTxL” (1 Form C) and DPST and “WTxL” (2 Form A, 2 Form B or 1 Form A and B). - June 10, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research

Posiflex Offers Android Based Version of Its Highly Popular XT POS Touch Screen Terminal Series XT-2614E delivers an exceptional combination of robust performance, superior value and sleek look. - November 12, 2014 - Posiflex Technology Inc.

Navigation Specialist indoo.rs Receives Funding from Tecnet Equity, SpeedInvest and Techinvest indoo.rs, a technology leader in the rapidly growing field of indoor localization and navigation, received a significant 6 figure equity investment in a seed round by Austrian funds tecnet equity and SpeedInvest joined by strategic investor Techinvest. Indoor positioning and mapping is expected to be the next big innovation shaping the mapping and localization industry and one of the "Top 15 Emerging Technologies To Watch" according to Forrester Research. - February 20, 2013 - indoo.rs

indoo.rs Joins ARM® Connected Community® Indoo.rs today announced it is a new member in the ARM Connected Community, the industry’s largest ecosystem of ARM technology-based products and services. As part of the ARM Connected Community, indoo.rs will gain access to a full range of resources to help it market and deploy innovative indoor... - February 12, 2013 - indoo.rs

AdvanPOS Introduces New POS Products at CeBIT 2012 AdvanPOS unveils its new POS products at CeBIT 2012 and introduces advanced and innovative POS products at CeBIT, including the All-in-One POS system, the world's first AMD Fusion POS solutions, logo & color customizable POS product, and handheld POS terminal. - March 09, 2012 - AdvanPOS

AdvanPOS Unveils AMD Fusion POS Solutions at CeBIT 2012 AdvanPOS introduces the world’s first AMD Fusion POS solutions, Z-POS Lite and A-Box 122, at CeBIT 2012 in Hannover Germany. - March 09, 2012 - AdvanPOS

AdvanPOS Introduces New POS Products in Cebit 2011 AdvanPOS, the leading POS provider, introduces its new POS products at CeBIT 2011 in Hannover, Germany from March 1 to 5, 2011. In CeBIT 2011, AdvanPOS will present its full-range and latest POS products. - March 03, 2011 - AdvanPOS

IntelliTrack Certifies Percon Phoenix Industrial IP67 Vehicle Mount Computer IntelliTrack and Percon renew partnership to offer an industrial logistics solution. IntelliTrack’s WMS and the Percon Phoenix vehicle mount computer are to be integrated into a cost effective software offering. - January 22, 2011 - Percon, Inc.

AdvanPOS Introduces Desktop POS DP-6500 AdvanPOS introduced the Desktop POS DP-6500 which is designed for the hospitality market. It features superior expandability and flexibility. - June 17, 2010 - AdvanPOS

AdvanPOS Unveils World’s First Dual-Core & Fan-less POS System at Computex 2010 AdvanPOS showcases the world's first dual core & fan-less POS system at Computex Taipei 2010 and the innovative desktop POS and RFID application are introduced as well. - June 03, 2010 - AdvanPOS

Three Five Corporation Expands Display Offering with Passive OLED Products Three Five Corporation releasing new line of OLED products. - March 24, 2010 - Three Five Corporation

AdvanPOS Introduces New POS Products in Cebit 2010 AdvanPOS, the leading POS provider, unveils its new POS products at Cebit 2010 in Hannover, Germany from March 2 to 6 2010. AdvanPOS has been enthusiastic and aggressive in innovative POS product research and development. In 2010, AdvanPOS expands its Cebit booth space to demonstrate its full range products... - March 04, 2010 - AdvanPOS

ACME Portable Supports High-Performance DisplayPort Connection Acme Portable Machines, Inc., a leading provider of rugged portable platforms and industrial LCD keyboard drawers, today announced the additional support of portable platforms with high-performance digital display connections. Designed to deliver high resolutions, fast refresh rates, and rich colors,... - January 16, 2010 - ACME Portable Machines, Inc.