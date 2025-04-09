Recent Headlines
Kasuo Electronics Integrates AI to Enhance Internal Workflow
Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading distributor of electronic components, has integrated advanced AI technologies, including Character AI, AI image generator, and AI-driven automation, to optimize its internal workflow and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging AI stock analysis,... - April 09, 2025 - Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd.
Component General Inc., Releases New Updated High Power Component Catalog
New high power resistors, terminations and attenuators catalog released from Component General Inc. It includes over 20 new parts with detailed specification information for each part. - August 28, 2008 - Component General Inc.
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