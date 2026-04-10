Recent Headlines
Within Shellfish Fishing
Lunker Database Launches as the First National Platform to Track and Rank Trophy Bass Across All 50 States
Lunker Database has officially launched as the first nationwide trophy bass registry, allowing anglers across all 50 states to log, verify, and compare their biggest catches. Independent of any single tournament series, the platform is already gaining traction with anglers and fishing creators, introducing a new era of status-driven competition nationwide. - April 10, 2026 - Lunker Database
Beach Bum Outdoors' Grand Opening in Gulf Shores, AL; Makes a Splash with Local Influencers Reeling in Crowds
Get ready to reel in your next catch with Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC, the newest addition to the Gulf Shores outdoor scene. With a grand opening that took place the weekend of April 28, 2023, the store drew a massive turnout, with overflow parking full, and cars lining the road; they had an estimated... - June 14, 2023 - Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC
Captain Joe Johnson Celebrates the Grand Opening of Their Inshore Fishing Charters in Nokomis, Florida
Captain Joe Johnson is proud to announce all-new inshore fishing charters in the Suncoast area. Serving guests from the Sarasota to the Port Charlotte areas, Captain Joe will use his 18 years of fishing experience to provide both amateur and advanced anglers an opportunity to fish the areas bays and estuaries like the pros. - July 16, 2014 - Captain Joe Johnson Charters
Connect with Others Who Love to Fish
FISIBOOK, Fishing Information Services International, is a new web resource that connects the fishing community together. Fishermen can connect with other people who love to fish easily. You can find guides, charters, lodging, services and other resources needed for your next fishing trip. The website is expanding rapidly and they are encouraging new members to join today. It is free. - May 08, 2009 - FISIBOOK, INC