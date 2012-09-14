PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Releases
Within Shellfish Fishing

Press Releases

Captain Joe Johnson Celebrates the Grand Opening of Their Inshore Fishing Charters in Nokomis, Florida
Captain Joe Johnson is proud to announce all-new inshore fishing charters in the Suncoast area. Serving guests from the Sarasota to the Port Charlotte areas, Captain Joe will use his 18 years of fishing experience to provide both amateur and advanced anglers an opportunity to fish the areas bays and estuaries like the pros. - July 16, 2014 - Captain Joe Johnson Charters
FISIBOOK, INC
Connect with Others Who Love to Fish
FISIBOOK, Fishing Information Services International, is a new web resource that connects the fishing community together. Fishermen can connect with other people who love to fish easily. You can find guides, charters, lodging, services and other resources needed for your next fishing trip. The website is expanding rapidly and they are encouraging new members to join today. It is free. - May 08, 2009 - FISIBOOK, INC
Press Releases 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1
