Zyrox Mining International Acquires Texas Oil & Gas Assets & Plans Warrant Issuance Zyrox Minining International (OTC Symbol: ZYRX) has announced the acquisition of new oil and gas assets, along with a warrant issuance for existing shareholders. The Board of Directors has replaced old management. - January 06, 2017 - Zyrox Mining International Inc

Synergy Oil, LLC Success in Oil and Gas Investments Synergy Oil, LLC established by Tony Pistilli in 2009, is recognized as a successful Oil Investment Company, that can help you create, protect, and enhance your unique investment objectives in the Energy Sector. Tony Pistilli adds value and years of experience to Synergy Oil's strategy-driven opportunities... - March 09, 2011 - Synergy Oil, LLC

ConocoPhillips and Essent Energie B.V. to Study Feasibility of LNG Terminal in the Netherlands ConocoPhillips [COP: NYSE] and Essent Energie B.V. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to study the feasibility of developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Netherlands. The companies have identified a potential project site at the Port of Eemshaven and have executed... - June 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips and Mitsubishi Enter Into a Joint Development Agreement for LNG Import Terminal ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Sound Energy Solutions (SES), to formally join in the development of a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Port of Long Beach,... - May 17, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Announces Museum Plans For Ponca City and Bartlesville ConocoPhillips announced plans today to build museums in Bartlesville and Ponca City to commemorate the history of its Oklahoma heritage. The company will provide up to $5 million each for the new facilities, which are expected to be completed by May 2007, as part of Oklahoma’s centennial celebration. - May 13, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips and Bechtel Corp. Announce Heads of Agreement for Delayed Coking Collaboration ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] and Bechtel Corp. today announced a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for a worldwide collaboration to facilitate the licensing and marketing of ConocoPhillips' proprietary ThruPlus® delayed coking technology. Under the HOA, Bechtel will provide engineering services support for... - April 18, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Increases Quarterly Dividend By 24 Percent And Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split The board of directors of ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable June 1, 2005, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2005. This represents a 24 percent increase in the dividend rate for the company’s common stock over the previous quarter’s... - April 07, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Launches Tri-branded Gasoline Cards ConocoPhillips today announced the launch of its new tri-branded proprietary personal and commercial gasoline credit cards. ConocoPhillips’ proprietary cardholders now have the ability to use one card at nearly 13,000 Phillips 66®, Conoco® and 76™ branded stations across the United... - March 15, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Signs a Production Sharing Contract For Appraisal and Development Offshore Sabah, Malaysia ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that a PETRONAS Carigali-ConocoPhillips joint venture has signed a Production Sharing Contract with PETRONAS, the Malaysian national oil company, for the appraisal and development of the Kebabangan oil field, in waters off the northwest coast of Sabah, Malaysia. The... - March 02, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips and Duke Energy to Restructure Ownership of DEFS ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has agreed with Duke Energy to restructure the companies’ ownership of Duke Energy Field Services, LLC (DEFS). The restructuring is expected to close in the second quarter of 2005, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. ConocoPhillips is... - February 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Director Retires ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that David L. Boren has elected to retire from the company’s board of directors. Boren has served on the board since 1994. His resignation is effective immediately. “In order to focus my time and energy on my work at the University of Oklahoma... - February 15, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Announces Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Dividend ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] announced today that it plans to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company's common stock over a period of up to two years. Consistent with previous guidance, the company will use the program as a means of offsetting dilution to existing shareholders from the company's stock-based... - February 04, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Submits Application for New Offshore LNG Terminal ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has submitted an application to the United States Coast Guard for the construction of a new offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facility offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The proposed Beacon Port Clean Energy Terminal is planned to be located... - January 19, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips to Hold Fourth-Quarter Conference Call Wednesday, January 26 ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] will release its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, January 26, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The news release will be issued through Business Wire. A follow-up conference call with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Mulva and Investor Relations General Manager Clayton Reasor... - January 19, 2005 - ConocoPhillips