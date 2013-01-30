Yellowcake Mining Inc (OTCBB: YCKM) (“YCMI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent to enter into an Exploration Earn-in agreement with AuEx Ventures Inc., ("AuEx") (TSX:XUA) for the Trinity Silver property, located in Pershing... - September 03, 2009 - Yellowcake Mining, Inc.