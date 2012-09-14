PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Significant Drilling Results: Anatolia Uranium Project, Turkey 27 vertical drill holes completed comprising - 3,100 metres of drilling; Drilling results from three drill holes in Sefaatli area included the following intercepts: EXP18: 2.20m @ 250ppm eU3O8 from 21.9m; EXP19: 1.4m @ 1,310ppm eU3O8 from 32.4m; EXP20: 1.4m @ 620ppm eU3O8 from 42.2m; A new discovery at West Sorgun; Focus on core drilling targets for rationalisation of tenement holdings. - January 30, 2013 - Anatolia Energy Limited Yellowcake Mining Signs LOI for Option Agreement with AuEx for the Trinity Silver Project Yellowcake Mining Inc (OTCBB: YCKM) (“YCMI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent to enter into an Exploration Earn-in agreement with AuEx Ventures Inc., ("AuEx") (TSX:XUA) for the Trinity Silver property, located in Pershing County,... - September 03, 2009 - Yellowcake Mining, Inc.