Recent Headlines
Significant Drilling Results: Anatolia Uranium Project, Turkey
27 vertical drill holes completed comprising - 3,100 metres of drilling; Drilling results from three drill holes in Sefaatli area included the following intercepts: EXP18: 2.20m @ 250ppm eU3O8 from 21.9m; EXP19: 1.4m @ 1,310ppm eU3O8 from 32.4m; EXP20: 1.4m @ 620ppm eU3O8 from 42.2m; A new discovery at West Sorgun; Focus on core drilling targets for rationalisation of tenement holdings. - January 30, 2013 - Anatolia Energy Limited
Yellowcake Mining Signs LOI for Option Agreement with AuEx for the Trinity Silver Project
Yellowcake Mining Inc (OTCBB: YCKM) (“YCMI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent to enter into an Exploration Earn-in agreement with AuEx Ventures Inc., ("AuEx") (TSX:XUA) for the Trinity Silver property, located in Pershing... - September 03, 2009 - Yellowcake Mining, Inc.
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