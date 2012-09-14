PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Grizzly "GZD" Announces $7.5 Million Brokered Private Placement Grizzly Discoveries "GZD" Announced an Agreement with D&D Securities (the Agent) to sell $5 million non-FT share units at a price of $0.50 and $2.5 million FT share units at a price of $0.70. - March 20, 2011 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly "GZD" Acquires More Potash Land and Provides Update on Alberta Potash Project Grizzly "GZD" has acquired 100% interest in more than 430,000 acres by staking 22 metallic and industrial mineral permits along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border bringing total MAIM permit land holdings for potash to more then 2.34 million acres. - February 10, 2011 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Makes New Gold Discovery: Intersects 1.0 g/t Gold Over 30 Metres, 4.31 g/t Over 5 Metres A new gold discovery has been made at the Prince of Wales target in the Copper Mountain area with an intersection of 1.0 g/t gold over 30 metres core length. - October 02, 2010 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Completes Stage 1 Drilling Program at Greenwood Gold Project Grizzly announced that the Stage 1 drilling program of 1,590 metres in 11 drill holes at the Greenwood Gold Project has been completed in early August. - August 11, 2010 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Junior Mining Company Grizzly Discoveries Increases Exploration Budget to Up to $2 Million and Closes 2nd Tranche of Private Placement Grizzly Discoveries Increases Exploration Budget to up to $2 Million for a 3,500 metre drill program and Closes 2nd Tranche of Private Placement for Total Gross Proceeds of $1,679,000. - July 28, 2010 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Commences Drilling at Greenwood Gold Project, British Columbia Grizzly Discoveries has commenced drilling on the Greenwood Gold Project, B.C. The drill was mobilized to the property on June 24th, 2010 and has commenced drilling on gold showings in the Copper Mountain area. - July 09, 2010 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.