UC Hub Update on Operations To inform the current status of UC Hub and its operations. - October 18, 2010 - UC Hub Mining News: High Quality Metallurgical Laboratory to Open in Santiago, Chile Aminpro Chile announced today they will begin operations of a new laboratory dedicated to providing high quality metallurgical test work with a focus on front-end engineering in Santiago as of April 2010. - February 04, 2010 - Aminpro Chile TNR Gold Corp Acquires Large Rare-Earth Elements Target in Ontario TNR Gold Corp. ("TNR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of the Big Beaverhouse carbonatite complex located 450 kilometres north of Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario. Key point summary: - The Big Beaverhouse is one of the largest carbonatites... - October 16, 2009 - TNR Gold Corp / International Lithium Corp UC HUB Mining Update UC HUB disccusses expansion of Mineral assets and energy exploration. - January 31, 2009 - UC Hub UC HUB Does Gold Mining Due Diligence UC HUB has done a thorough check on title and lien checks for gold mining properties. - January 11, 2009 - UC Hub