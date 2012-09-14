|
AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting, from LaMar Lighting Company
Product
Adjustable Warehouse Lighting - High efficiency, high output fluorescent available in T5 or T8. Suitable for a variety of applications including warehouses, retail stores and other commercial spaces that...
Xantrex Freedom HF 806-1020 1000 Inverter - 20 A Charger, from Direct Depot, LLC
$330.99 - Product
The new generation Freedom HF is equipped with quick-connect AC terminals and ignition lockout capability. The quick-connect AC terminals enable quick installation eliminating the need for strain relief...
2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
2-in-1 handheld game
Poker & Black Jack
use 2 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : clamshell or box
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
25 in 1 classic TV games
(NTSC or PAL)
Packing : Window Box
use 4 x AA batteries (not included)
Option : with IR function
us$ 1.50 per pc will be add on the cost
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
25 in 1 TV Plug-n-Play
use 3 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : window box
games list :
IQ game, shooting ... etc
5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
1) Texas Hold'em
2) Black Jack
3) Roulette
4) Craps
5) Slots
use 3xAA batteries (not included)
5-in-1 TV Board game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
5-in-1 board game
use 4 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : clamshell
game list : Mancala - Backgammon - Snake & Ladders - Ludo - Animal Checkers