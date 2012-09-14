Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting , from LaMar Lighting Company

Adjustable Warehouse Lighting - High efficiency, high output fluorescent available in T5 or T8. Suitable for a variety of applications including warehouses, retail stores and other commercial spaces that...

J.J. Keller 115B Duplicate Carbonless Driver's Vehicle Inspection Report Book , from Direct Depot, LLC

$1.89 - Product

Specifications for the J.J. Keller 115-B (1845) Duplicate Carbonless Driver's Vehicle Inspection Report Book: - Helps satisfy DOT vehicle inspection regulations 49 CFR 396.11 and 396.13 - Detailed DVIR...

Power Bright APS600-12 12 Volt Pure Sine Wave Power 600W Inverter , from Direct Depot, LLC

$149.67 - Product

Specifications for the Power Bright APS600-12 12 Volt 600W Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter: - 600 watts continuous power - 1000 watts peak power - Anodized aluminum case provides durability & max heat...

Wilson Antennas 305-38 Little Wil Magnet Mount CB Antenna Kit Carded , from Direct Depot, LLC

$28.31 - Product

Specifications for the Wilson Antennas 305-38: - The Perfect Choice In a Short Antenna with Maximum Performance - Large 10 oz. Magnet - 300 Watts Power Handling Capability (ICAS) - Made with High Impact...

Xantrex Freedom HF 806-1020 1000 Inverter - 20 A Charger , from Direct Depot, LLC

$330.99 - Product

The new generation Freedom HF is equipped with quick-connect AC terminals and ignition lockout capability. The quick-connect AC terminals enable quick installation eliminating the need for strain relief...

2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

2-in-1 handheld game Poker & Black Jack use 2 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell or box

25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

25 in 1 classic TV games (NTSC or PAL) Packing : Window Box use 4 x AA batteries (not included) Option : with IR function us$ 1.50 per pc will be add on the cost

25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

25 in 1 TV Plug-n-Play use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : window box games list : IQ game, shooting ... etc

5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

1) Texas Hold'em 2) Black Jack 3) Roulette 4) Craps 5) Slots use 3xAA batteries (not included)

5-in-1 TV Board game , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

5-in-1 board game use 4 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell game list : Mancala - Backgammon - Snake & Ladders - Ludo - Animal Checkers

Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$23,000.00 - Product

2003 Used Axiom DRX9000 $23,000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Manual FREE USA Delivery & Installation Global Decompression has several used Axiom DRX9000, Accu-SPINA & Triton Traction machines available.

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$9,000.00 - Product

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table Includes: • Chattanooga Triton DTS • FREE USA & Canada Delivery • Harnesses & Pillows • Triton Traction Unit • Patient...

Classic Volcano Vaporizer w/ Easy Valve Kit , from VapeWorld

$539.00 - Product

The Volcano Vaporizer Classic Herbal Vaporizer with Easy Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

Classic Volcano Vaporizer w/ Solid Valve Kit , from VapeWorld

$539.00 - Product

The Volcano Vaporizer Classic Herbal Vaporizer with Solid Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

D.I.Y. Kit game , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

Do It Yourself Kit game with key holder use 2xAG10 batteries (included) packing : clamshell game list : Car Racing, Soccer ... etc

Digital Volcano Vaporizer w/ Easy Valve kit , from VapeWorld

$669.00 - Product

The Digital Volcano Vaporizer Herbal Vaporizer with Easy Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

Digital Volcano Vaporizer w/ Solid Valve kit , from VapeWorld

$669.00 - Product

The Digital Volcano Vaporizer Herbal Vaporizer with Solid Valve Kit is a great and safe alternative to smoking. If you are new to Volcano Vaporizers, we recommend you take a look at our complete Volcano...

Dyson Airblade , from ProDryers

$1,199.00 - Product

The Dyson Airblade hand dryer wipes hands dry with a high-velocity sheet of air in just 12 seconds. The Airblade actually scrapes water off the hands from both sides simultaneously. It cleans the air before...

Flow Sensors , from Auriema Ltd

Product

Flow Sensors - Flow switches and indicators. Pipe sizs ¼” to 1½” BSP/NPT, SST or brass construction. Calibrated scales with temperature compensation, Optional visual indication.

IR TV Plug-n-Play , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

IR TV Plug-n-Play with 25-in-1 bulit-in game use 4xAA batteries (not included) for consule, and 4xAA batteries (not included) for controller. packing : clamshell

Karate Fighter , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

Karate Fighter use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell 1 or 2 players Option : - Flashlights - Vibration controller

Level Sensors , from Auriema Ltd

Product

Bypass level indicators Continuous level indication, Purely mechanical, No power needed, Temperatures up to 350°C, Pressures up to 64 bar, All metal or plastic, Mounting tankside, bypass or tanktop,...

Mini bus , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

Brick game with ball-chain 9999-in-1 use 2xAG13 batteries (included) packing : clamshell

Mini X-game , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

Mini X-game use 1xAG3 battery (included) packing : blister card game : Soccer, Basketball, Tennis & Bowling.

Move and Installation of your Axiom DRX9000 or Accu-SPINA , from Global Decompression

$2,100.00 - Service

Global Decompression offers the experience and expertise of more than 400 Spinal Decompression moves & installs over the last 5 years. The technicians of Global Decompression have meticulously created...

Oxygen Mini Vaporizer by Air-2 and Vapir , from VapeWorld

$124.99 - Product

The Vapir Oxygen Vaporizer is the most affordable digitally powered vaporizer on the market. Providing pocket sized mobile vaporization the Vapir Oxygen Vaporizer is the latest project from Vapir Vaporizers.

Pressure Sensors , from Auriema Ltd

Product

Pressure Switches: Series 7000 Mechanical Compact OEM Switch Pressure Ranges 0 - 0.7 to 207 Bar Plastic or Stainless Steel body Applications Pumps & Compressors Lube...

Spinal Decompression Harnesses - Axiom DRX9000 - Accu-SPINA , from Global Decompression

$675.00 - Product

These are excellent Harnesses that are made from High Strength fabric. Each harness is hand made and includes quality velcro. Includes • Small, Medium & Large Lower Harness • Medium &...

Sudoku hand held , from Master Leader International Ltd

Product

KS-928 Sudoku Hand Held battery : 2 x AG13 (included) 9x9 grid with White, Black & Matellic color selection

SUDOKU TV 2-players , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

SUDOKU TV Plug-n-Play with 2 controllers use 4 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell 1 or 2 Players

Temperature Sensors , from Auriema Ltd

Product

Temperature Sensors Mechanical temp switches and sensors, Electronic temperature switches and sensor, Indicating and non indicating. Ranges between : -54 to +316°C Ambient temperature...

Texas Hold'em Poker , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

Texas Hold'em Poker use 2 x AAA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell

Tri-Tronics Bark Limiter XS Bark Collar , from Gun Dog Supply

$99.95 - Service

STEVE SAYS: I love my Tritronics no-bark collars. They work wonders! I have been using Tritronics Bark Limiters exclusively for the last 10 years and they are the best on the market. (Get yours now!) I...

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$35,000.00 - Product

Accu-SPINA Lumbar & Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine Cervical & Lumbar Spinal Decompression Flat Screen Monitor Includes: • Delivery & Installation • Complete System Training •...

Used Axiom DRX 9500 Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$32,000.00 - Product

FREE USA Shipping & Installation!! The Axiom DRX9500 is the industry leader in Cervical Only Spinal Decompression. Global Decompression is proud to bring you this DRX-9500 Cervical Spinal Decompression...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$21,000.00 - Product

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX9000 System, FREE USA and Canada Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX 9000 • 3 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Lumbar Spinal Decompression •...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$40,000.00 - Product

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX 9000C System, FREE USA Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX9000C • 12 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Cervical & Lumbar Spinal...

Vapir ONE 5.0 Vaporizer w/ Inflation Kit , from VapeWorld

$149.99 - Product

The Vapir ONE 5.0 Vaporizer is one of the most advanced vaporizers on the market today and is setting the standard on what vaporizers should be. The affordable Vapir ONE 5.0 Vaporizer features a ceramic...

Vaporfection Stealth 2 Digital VDS Vaporizer , from VapeWorld

$540.00 - Product

The Vaporfection Stealth 2 VDS Digital Vaporizer is a great vape for all users ranging from novice to expert. It is ISO certified and has an all new digital control system, with digital readout for complete...

Vaporfection Stealth Jr. Digital Vaporizer , from VapeWorld

$399.00 - Product

The Vaporfection Stealth Jr. Digital Vaporizer is a great vape for all users ranging from novice to expert. It is ISO certified and has a calibrated digital module thermometer display. Each vaporizer...