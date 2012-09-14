|
Building, from Eton Construction UK Ltd
Service
General Building Work: We offer a range of services across the board which include tiling, brickwork, plastering & rendering, drylining, electrics, plumbing, carpentry, fixtures, furnishings and decorating.
Extensions, from Eton Construction UK Ltd
Service
Extensions: Working to client instructions we build house extensions of all sizes carrying out groundwork, brickwork, plastering, plumbing electrics and decorating. We use appropriate building materials...
Loft Conversion, from Eton Construction UK Ltd
Service
Loft Conversion: We carry out loft conversions using steel or timber frames. We replace or reinforce existing roof members and make good existing felt or tile materials. Loft conversions are carried out...
