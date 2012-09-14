Click on a service below to view it in greater detail Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Building , from Eton Construction UK Ltd



General Building Work: We offer a range of services across the board which include tiling, brickwork, plastering & rendering, drylining, electrics, plumbing, carpentry, fixtures, furnishings and decorating. Extensions , from Eton Construction UK Ltd



Extensions: Working to client instructions we build house extensions of all sizes carrying out groundwork, brickwork, plastering, plumbing electrics and decorating. We use appropriate building materials... Loft Conversion , from Eton Construction UK Ltd



Loft Conversion: We carry out loft conversions using steel or timber frames. We replace or reinforce existing roof members and make good existing felt or tile materials. Loft conversions are carried out... Services 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1

