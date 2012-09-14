PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
 Products & Services 1 - 9 of 9 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Backflow Preventer Backflow Preventer, from PexUniverse.Com
$169.95 - Product
Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage. http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers
Copper Fitting 90&#730; Elbow (Copper x Copper) Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper), from PexUniverse.Com
$0.67 - Product
PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting manufacturers...
Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit, from PexUniverse.Com
$542.95 - Product
Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a heating...
FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP, from PexUniverse.Com
$159.00 - Product
FloForce FJP-100 is a Shallow Well Jet Pump with a powerful 1 HP motor and Dual Voltage 115/230V capability. Most commonly used to supply fresh well water to residential homes, farms, cabins as well as...
HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater, from PexUniverse.Com
$77.95 - Product
Tank top HeatStar Propane heaters are portable, which makes them very popular among contractors as well as residents in areas prone to power outages. Propane Tank top heaters are popular among conservationists...
HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater, from PexUniverse.Com
$568.95 - Product
HeatStar HSU80LP is a 80kBTU Propane Garage Unit Heater for residential and commercial use. 3-Year Warranty On Propane Garage Unit Heater Parts And Burner. 10-Year Warranty On Heat Exchanger.
Tjernlund HS2 Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venter, 600,000 BTU Tjernlund HS2 Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venter, 600,000 BTU, from PexUniverse.Com
$322.00 - Product
Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venterfeatures include: adjustable pre and post-purge settings, LED Status/diagnostic indicators, Fan Prover switch monitoring. Tjernlund HS2 offers superior draft...
Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Crawl Space Ventilation Fan (Exhaust) with Dehumidistat Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Crawl Space Ventilation Fan (Exhaust) with Dehumidistat, from PexUniverse.Com
$84.00 - Product
Tjernlund specializes in draft, combustion air and ventilation products. Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Fan Powered Crawl Space Exhaust Ventilator quickly reduces moisture helping to protect both home and occupants.
Zurn 50 Gallon Grease Interceptor , 25 GPM 50 lbs, 3" inlet/outlet Zurn 50 Gallon Grease Interceptor , 25 GPM 50 lbs, 3" inlet/outlet, from PexUniverse.Com
$365.00 - Product
Zurn Grease interceptor are most common for the food production industry & restaurants, both of which produce large amounts of untreated waste that cannot be directly discharged into the sewage system...
Products & Services 1 - 9 of 9 Page: 1

