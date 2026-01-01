Products & Services

Within Outdoor Power Equipment Stores

Products & Services

Backflow Preventer

Backflow Preventer

PexUniverse.Com

$169.95Product

Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and...

Copper Fitting 90&#730; Elbow (Copper x Copper)

Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper)

PexUniverse.Com

$0.67Product

PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting...

Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit

Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit

PexUniverse.Com

$542.95Product

Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a...

FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP

FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP

PexUniverse.Com

$159.00Product

FloForce FJP-100 is a Shallow Well Jet Pump with a powerful 1 HP motor and Dual Voltage 115/230V capability. Most commonly used to supply fresh well water to residential homes, farms, cabins as well...

HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater

HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater

PexUniverse.Com

$77.95Product

Tank top HeatStar Propane heaters are portable, which makes them very popular among contractors as well as residents in areas prone to power outages. Propane Tank top heaters are popular among...

HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater

HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater

PexUniverse.Com

$568.95Product

HeatStar HSU80LP is a 80kBTU Propane Garage Unit Heater for residential and commercial use. 3-Year Warranty On Propane Garage Unit Heater Parts And Burner. 10-Year Warranty On Heat Exchanger.

Tjernlund HS2 Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venter, 600,000 BTU

Tjernlund HS2 Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venter, 600,000 BTU

PexUniverse.Com

$322.00Product

Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venterfeatures include: adjustable pre and post-purge settings, LED Status/diagnostic indicators, Fan Prover switch monitoring. Tjernlund HS2 offers superior...

Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Crawl Space Ventilation Fan (Exhaust) with Dehumidistat

Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Crawl Space Ventilation Fan (Exhaust) with Dehumidistat

PexUniverse.Com

$84.00Product

Tjernlund specializes in draft, combustion air and ventilation products. Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Fan Powered Crawl Space Exhaust Ventilator quickly reduces moisture helping to protect both home and...

Zurn 50 Gallon Grease Interceptor , 25 GPM 50 lbs, 3" inlet/outlet

Zurn 50 Gallon Grease Interceptor , 25 GPM 50 lbs, 3" inlet/outlet

PexUniverse.Com

$365.00Product

Zurn Grease interceptor are most common for the food production industry & restaurants, both of which produce large amounts of untreated waste that cannot be directly discharged into the sewage...

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