Products & Services
Backflow Preventer
PexUniverse.Com
$169.95Product
Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper)
PexUniverse.Com
$0.67Product
Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit
PexUniverse.Com
$542.95Product
FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP
PexUniverse.Com
$159.00Product
HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater
PexUniverse.Com
$77.95Product
HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater
PexUniverse.Com
$568.95Product
Tjernlund HS2 Draft Inducer Blower Side Wall Power Venter, 600,000 BTU
PexUniverse.Com
$322.00Product
Tjernlund V1D UnderAire Crawl Space Ventilation Fan (Exhaust) with Dehumidistat
PexUniverse.Com
$84.00Product
Zurn 50 Gallon Grease Interceptor , 25 GPM 50 lbs, 3" inlet/outlet
PexUniverse.Com
$365.00Product