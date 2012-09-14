|
2" x 4" PREPRINTED ROLL LABEL Custom printed roll labels., from LaserInkjetLabels.com
$76.99 - Product
Custom printed roll labels. Prices reflect standard face stock and 1 ink color. Sold in units of 500 labels. This size can be ordered in the following face stocks: White Matte, White Gloss, Brown Kraft,...
2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$11.99 - Product
These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States.
This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a little...
2005 jewelry trend, from Ladyjewelry.com
$28.00 - Product
Tattoo design fire frame sterling silver pendant
Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-390.htm
2006 Defy Calendar, from Defythis, Inc.
$12.99 - Product
Blockbuster inspirational calendar for 2006 including, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield, Scott Hamilton, Marla Runyan, Jackie Kalen, Sean Elliott, Jim Abbott, Bill Goss, Tom Whittaker, Brad Carter, Brett...
Accessory gift jewelry for woman, from Ladyjewelry.com
$43.00 - Product
Oval tiger eye stone inlay sterling silver pendant necklace
Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-880.htm
Animal pendant, from Ladyjewelry.com
$25.00 - Product
Puff sterling silver elephant necklace pendant
Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-610.htm
Antique beaded jewelry, from Ladyjewelry.com
$59.00 - Product
Genuine agate stone forming Bali silver beaded fashion necklace
Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/necklace-210.htm
