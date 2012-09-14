PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
FEATURED ITEMS

13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People 13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People, from Lefty's Corner
$11.95 - Product
Plush bear with T-Shirt "Lefties are Beary Special"
2" x 4" PREPRINTED ROLL LABEL Custom printed roll labels. 2" x 4" PREPRINTED ROLL LABEL Custom printed roll labels., from LaserInkjetLabels.com
$76.99 - Product
Custom printed roll labels. Prices reflect standard face stock and 1 ink color. Sold in units of 500 labels. This size can be ordered in the following face stocks: White Matte, White Gloss, Brown Kraft,...
2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people 2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$11.99 - Product
These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States. This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a little...
2005 jewelry trend 2005 jewelry trend, from Ladyjewelry.com
$28.00 - Product
Tattoo design fire frame sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-390.htm
2006 Defy Calendar 2006 Defy Calendar, from Defythis, Inc.
$12.99 - Product
Blockbuster inspirational calendar for 2006 including, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield, Scott Hamilton, Marla Runyan, Jackie Kalen, Sean Elliott, Jim Abbott, Bill Goss, Tom Whittaker, Brad Carter, Brett...
8.5" x 11" White PolyGloss for Inkjet or Laser Printers On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS 2 SCORES ON 8.5" x 11" White PolyGloss for Inkjet or Laser Printers On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS 2 SCORES ON, from LaserInkjetLabels.com
$48.99 - Product
On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS AND 2 SCORES ON LINER SIDE evenly spaced and running in the 11" direction - Pack of 50 Sheets. For detailed measurements of this product, click here 8511.jpg Now...
Accessory gift jewelry for woman Accessory gift jewelry for woman, from Ladyjewelry.com
$43.00 - Product
Oval tiger eye stone inlay sterling silver pendant necklace Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-880.htm
Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$14.95 - Product
If the right side of the brain controls ... Silk screened T's are available in Black, Red, Navy. Premium 50/50 in adult sizes L/XL (XXL available below).
Animal pendant Animal pendant, from Ladyjewelry.com
$25.00 - Product
Puff sterling silver elephant necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-610.htm
Antique beaded jewelry Antique beaded jewelry, from Ladyjewelry.com
$59.00 - Product
Genuine agate stone forming Bali silver beaded fashion necklace Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/necklace-210.htm
