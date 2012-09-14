13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People , from Lefty's Corner

$11.95 - Product

Plush bear with T-Shirt "Lefties are Beary Special"

2" x 4" PREPRINTED ROLL LABEL Custom printed roll labels. , from LaserInkjetLabels.com

$76.99 - Product

Custom printed roll labels. Prices reflect standard face stock and 1 ink color. Sold in units of 500 labels. This size can be ordered in the following face stocks: White Matte, White Gloss, Brown Kraft,...

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people , from Lefty's Corner

$11.99 - Product

These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States. This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a little...

2005 jewelry trend , from Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00 - Product

Tattoo design fire frame sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-390.htm

2006 Defy Calendar , from Defythis, Inc.

$12.99 - Product

Blockbuster inspirational calendar for 2006 including, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield, Scott Hamilton, Marla Runyan, Jackie Kalen, Sean Elliott, Jim Abbott, Bill Goss, Tom Whittaker, Brad Carter, Brett...

8.5" x 11" White PolyGloss for Inkjet or Laser Printers On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS 2 SCORES ON , from LaserInkjetLabels.com

$48.99 - Product

On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS AND 2 SCORES ON LINER SIDE evenly spaced and running in the 11" direction - Pack of 50 Sheets. For detailed measurements of this product, click here 8511.jpg Now...

Accessory gift jewelry for woman , from Ladyjewelry.com

$43.00 - Product

Oval tiger eye stone inlay sterling silver pendant necklace Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-880.htm

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people , from Lefty's Corner

$14.95 - Product

If the right side of the brain controls ... Silk screened T's are available in Black, Red, Navy. Premium 50/50 in adult sizes L/XL (XXL available below).

Animal pendant , from Ladyjewelry.com

$25.00 - Product

Puff sterling silver elephant necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-610.htm

Antique beaded jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$59.00 - Product

Genuine agate stone forming Bali silver beaded fashion necklace Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/necklace-210.htm

Antique beauty jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00 - Product

Black onyx stone set in 925 sterling silver pendant necklace Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-910.htm

Antique jewelry collection , from Ladyjewelry.com

$32.00 - Product

Sterling silver cross pendant with multi blue cz synthetic stones Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-590.htm

Antique jewelry pendant , from Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00 - Product

Multi triangular amethyst forming star shape sterling silver pendant with marcasites beaded octagonal pattern set in middle Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-710.htm

Art decor jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00 - Product

Filigree cut out assorted color and design bali cz stone bezel in 925 sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-620.htm

Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft , from artificial-christmas-tree.com

$229.00 - Product

Green tree with fiber optics both multi color to white light toggle plus 8 function controller Brand New! L.E.D. POWERED Fiber Optic Trees! The safest, most energy efficient pre-lit tree ever made! Multi...

Authentic turquoise gemstone jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$20.00 - Product

Turquoise and fan shape sterling silver fish hook earring Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-200.htm

Bali gift jewelry supply , from Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00 - Product

Bali silver beaded fashion bracelet with genuine lapis and lemon stone Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/bracelet-240.htm

Beaded jewelry set , from Ladyjewelry.com

$60.00 - Product

Round cut agate stone Bali silver beaded bracelet and earring set Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/set-230.htm

Beaded turquoise jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$45.00 - Product

Clip-on genuine turquoise stone forming sterlign silver bracelet Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/bracelet-200.htm

Beauty symbol jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00 - Product

Large oval mother of pearl stamped 925 stud earring Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-360.htm

Bookmarks , from Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image bookmarks. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock in a vinyl sleeve, with black tassle.

Business Tote , from Smart Designs

$21.00 - Product

Navy & Black business brief highlights professionalism & success - with shoulder strap, room for water bottle & roomy interior. Also, has sleek epoxy doome (plate) in front for logo. Perfect...

Butterfly jewelry accessory , from Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00 - Product

Solid cut-out butterfly sterling silver necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-360.htm

Canine Catering , from BarkinDog Bakery

$0.00 - Product

To include your dog in the hottest trend around, check out our Dog Party Catering! Whether it’s a Bark Mitzvah, pizza party or a birthday, we do it all. Don’t miss out or you’ll be in the doghouse! ...

Catalog gift jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$30.00 - Product

Multi amethyst and marcasites forming star -flower motif sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-720.htm

Celtic jewelry accessories , from Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00 - Product

Triquetra Celtic knot sterling silver triquetra pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-290.htm

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people , from Lefty's Corner

$6.50 - Product

Actual item is different from picture

Classic green lemon stone jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00 - Product

Solid 925 sterling silver pendant inlaid with oval shape genuine malachite stone Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-650.htm

Colorado Easy Mix , from Colorlight Creative

$3.50 - Product

Colorado Organic Pancake Mix Cookie Mix Unleached White Flour Whole Wheat Flour Local farmers' markets& metro area grocers

Contemporary art craft jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$60.00 - Product

Gemstone and Bali siver beaded bracelet and earring jewelry set Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/set-240.htm

Contemporary costume jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00 - Product

Oval shape rainbow moon stone pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-670.htm

Cool Cocktail Gourmet Dog Treats , from BarkinDog Bakery

$6.00 - Product

Wastin' away in ... we all know the song! Fortunately for your dog, he won't need to find the lost shaker of salt! These cute 4 inch long margaritas taste like peanut butter, and are a perfect summer treat!

Costume and fashion jewelry gift , from Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00 - Product

Genuine lapis stone inlay sterling silver pendant necklace Detail on:http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-900.htm

Costume jewelry catalog , from Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00 - Product

Pentagram star in circle necklace pendant in sterling silver Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-410.htm

Cross Celtic jewelry online , from Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00 - Product

Keeping faith red Celtic cross pendant with key Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-570.htm

Design fashion high jewelry premier , from Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00 - Product

Long oval shape labradorite inlay rainbow sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-690.htm

Designer jewelry idea , from Ladyjewelry.com

$24.00 - Product

Long hook silver earing with lapis lazuli gemstone Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-390.htm

Designers jewelry pendant , from Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00 - Product

925 sterling silver triquetra Celtic necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-330.htm

Dyson Airblade , from ProDryers

$1,199.00 - Product

The Dyson Airblade hand dryer wipes hands dry with a high-velocity sheet of air in just 12 seconds. The Airblade actually scrapes water off the hands from both sides simultaneously. It cleans the air before...

Earring for stone lover , from Ladyjewelry.com

$24.00 - Product

tear drop carnelian stone sterling silver earring with fish hook back Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-410.htm

Earring sterling silver , from Ladyjewelry.com

$24.00 - Product

Fish hook enamel fish pattern sterling silver earring with leaf motif suspended Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-170.htm

Enthnic jewelry catalog , from Ladyjewelry.com

$60.00 - Product

Red agate stone beaded Bali jewelry set Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/set-280.htm

Ethnic jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$32.00 - Product

Oval shape abalone seashell necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-500.htm

Fashion gift jewelry , from Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00 - Product

Multi amethyst forming double flower motif sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-780.htm

Fatasy gift item , from Ladyjewelry.com

$30.00 - Product

Elegant sterling silver fairy design necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-370.htm

Filigree fashion accessory , from Ladyjewelry.com

$15.00 - Product

Carved-out haert love sterling silver earring embedded with heart love turquoise Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-220.htm

Fine art jewelry online , from Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00 - Product

Wavy sterling silver pendant with oval shape labradorite seashell inlaid Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-700.htm

First Aid Kits , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

Product

NSC offers a large selection of workplace first aid kits. These first aid kits are specifically designed to meet OSHA and ANSI first aid kit requirements. Small, medium and large first aid kits and first...

first communion dresses and veils , from Christian Expressions LLC

Product

Christian Expressions specializes in Christian products including gifts, jewelry, church supplies, clergy apparel. We offer our own line of first communion and christening apparel . The Christian Expressions...