Products & Services

Within Office Supplies, Stationery, & Gift Stores

Products & Services

13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People

13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People

Lefty's Corner

$11.95Product

Plush bear with T-Shirt "Lefties are Beary Special"

2" x 4" PREPRINTED ROLL LABEL Custom printed roll labels.

2" x 4" PREPRINTED ROLL LABEL Custom printed roll labels.

LaserInkjetLabels.com

$76.99Product

Custom printed roll labels. Prices reflect standard face stock and 1 ink color. Sold in units of 500 labels. This size can be ordered in the following face stocks: White Matte, White Gloss, Brown...

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$11.99Product

These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States. This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a...

2005 jewelry trend

2005 jewelry trend

Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00Product

Tattoo design fire frame sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-390.htm

2006 Defy Calendar

2006 Defy Calendar

Defythis, Inc.

$12.99Product

Blockbuster inspirational calendar for 2006 including, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield, Scott Hamilton, Marla Runyan, Jackie Kalen, Sean Elliott, Jim Abbott, Bill Goss, Tom Whittaker, Brad Carter,...

8.5" x 11" White PolyGloss for Inkjet or Laser Printers On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS 2 SCORES ON

8.5" x 11" White PolyGloss for Inkjet or Laser Printers On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS 2 SCORES ON

LaserInkjetLabels.com

$48.99Product

On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS AND 2 SCORES ON LINER SIDE evenly spaced and running in the 11" direction - Pack of 50 Sheets. For detailed measurements of this product, click here...

Accessory gift jewelry for woman

Accessory gift jewelry for woman

Ladyjewelry.com

$43.00Product

Oval tiger eye stone inlay sterling silver pendant necklace Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-880.htm

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$14.95Product

If the right side of the brain controls ... Silk screened T's are available in Black, Red, Navy. Premium 50/50 in adult sizes L/XL (XXL available below).

Animal pendant

Animal pendant

Ladyjewelry.com

$25.00Product

Puff sterling silver elephant necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-610.htm

Antique beaded jewelry

Antique beaded jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$59.00Product

Genuine agate stone forming Bali silver beaded fashion necklace Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/necklace-210.htm

Antique beauty jewelry

Antique beauty jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00Product

Black onyx stone set in 925 sterling silver pendant necklace Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-910.htm

Antique jewelry collection

Antique jewelry collection

Ladyjewelry.com

$32.00Product

Sterling silver cross pendant with multi blue cz synthetic stones Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-590.htm

Antique jewelry pendant

Antique jewelry pendant

Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00Product

Multi triangular amethyst forming star shape sterling silver pendant with marcasites beaded octagonal pattern set in middle Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-710.htm

Art decor jewelry

Art decor jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00Product

Filigree cut out assorted color and design bali cz stone bezel in 925 sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-620.htm

Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft

Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft

artificial-christmas-tree.com

$229.00Product

Green tree with fiber optics both multi color to white light toggle plus 8 function controller Brand New! L.E.D. POWERED Fiber Optic Trees! The safest, most energy efficient pre-lit tree ever...

Authentic turquoise gemstone jewelry

Authentic turquoise gemstone jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$20.00Product

Turquoise and fan shape sterling silver fish hook earring Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-200.htm

Bali gift jewelry supply

Bali gift jewelry supply

Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00Product

Bali silver beaded fashion bracelet with genuine lapis and lemon stone Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/bracelet-240.htm

Beaded jewelry set

Beaded jewelry set

Ladyjewelry.com

$60.00Product

Round cut agate stone Bali silver beaded bracelet and earring set Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/set-230.htm

Beaded turquoise jewelry

Beaded turquoise jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$45.00Product

Clip-on genuine turquoise stone forming sterlign silver bracelet Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/bracelet-200.htm

Beauty symbol jewelry

Beauty symbol jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00Product

Large oval mother of pearl stamped 925 stud earring Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-360.htm

Bookmarks

Bookmarks

Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image bookmarks. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock in a vinyl sleeve, with black tassle.

Business Tote

Business Tote

Smart Designs

$21.00Product

Navy & Black business brief highlights professionalism & success - with shoulder strap, room for water bottle & roomy interior. Also, has sleek epoxy doome (plate) in front for logo.

Butterfly jewelry accessory

Butterfly jewelry accessory

Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00Product

Solid cut-out butterfly sterling silver necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-360.htm

Canine Catering

Canine Catering

BarkinDog Bakery

$0.00Product

To include your dog in the hottest trend around, check out our Dog Party Catering! Whether it’s a Bark Mitzvah, pizza party or a birthday, we do it all. Don’t miss out or you’ll be in the...

Catalog gift jewelry

Catalog gift jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$30.00Product

Multi amethyst and marcasites forming star -flower motif sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-720.htm

Celtic jewelry accessories

Celtic jewelry accessories

Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00Product

Triquetra Celtic knot sterling silver triquetra pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-290.htm

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$6.50Product

Actual item is different from picture

Classic green lemon stone jewelry

Classic green lemon stone jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00Product

Solid 925 sterling silver pendant inlaid with oval shape genuine malachite stone Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-650.htm

Colorado Easy Mix

Colorado Easy Mix

Colorlight Creative

$3.50Product

Colorado Organic Pancake Mix Cookie Mix Unleached White Flour Whole Wheat Flour Local farmers' markets& metro area grocers

Contemporary art craft jewelry

Contemporary art craft jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$60.00Product

Gemstone and Bali siver beaded bracelet and earring jewelry set Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/set-240.htm

Contemporary costume jewelry

Contemporary costume jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00Product

Oval shape rainbow moon stone pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-670.htm

Cool Cocktail Gourmet Dog Treats

Cool Cocktail Gourmet Dog Treats

BarkinDog Bakery

$6.00Product

Wastin' away in ... we all know the song! Fortunately for your dog, he won't need to find the lost shaker of salt! These cute 4 inch long margaritas taste like peanut butter, and are a perfect summer...

Costume and fashion jewelry gift

Costume and fashion jewelry gift

Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00Product

Genuine lapis stone inlay sterling silver pendant necklace Detail on:http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-900.htm

Costume jewelry catalog

Costume jewelry catalog

Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00Product

Pentagram star in circle necklace pendant in sterling silver Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-410.htm

Cross Celtic jewelry online

Cross Celtic jewelry online

Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00Product

Keeping faith red Celtic cross pendant with key Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-570.htm

Design fashion high jewelry premier

Design fashion high jewelry premier

Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00Product

Long oval shape labradorite inlay rainbow sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-690.htm

Designer jewelry idea

Designer jewelry idea

Ladyjewelry.com

$24.00Product

Long hook silver earing with lapis lazuli gemstone Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-390.htm

Designers jewelry pendant

Designers jewelry pendant

Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00Product

925 sterling silver triquetra Celtic necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-330.htm

Dyson Airblade

Dyson Airblade

ProDryers

$1,199.00Product

The Dyson Airblade hand dryer wipes hands dry with a high-velocity sheet of air in just 12 seconds. The Airblade actually scrapes water off the hands from both sides simultaneously. It cleans the air...

Earring for stone lover

Earring for stone lover

Ladyjewelry.com

$24.00Product

tear drop carnelian stone sterling silver earring with fish hook back Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-410.htm

Earring sterling silver

Earring sterling silver

Ladyjewelry.com

$24.00Product

Fish hook enamel fish pattern sterling silver earring with leaf motif suspended Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-170.htm

Enthnic jewelry catalog

Enthnic jewelry catalog

Ladyjewelry.com

$60.00Product

Red agate stone beaded Bali jewelry set Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/set-280.htm

Ethnic jewelry

Ethnic jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$32.00Product

Oval shape abalone seashell necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-500.htm

Fashion gift jewelry

Fashion gift jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00Product

Multi amethyst forming double flower motif sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-780.htm

Fatasy gift item

Fatasy gift item

Ladyjewelry.com

$30.00Product

Elegant sterling silver fairy design necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-370.htm

Filigree fashion accessory

Filigree fashion accessory

Ladyjewelry.com

$15.00Product

Carved-out haert love sterling silver earring embedded with heart love turquoise Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-220.htm

Fine art jewelry online

Fine art jewelry online

Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00Product

Wavy sterling silver pendant with oval shape labradorite seashell inlaid Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-700.htm

First Aid Kits

First Aid Kits

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

Product

NSC offers a large selection of workplace first aid kits. These first aid kits are specifically designed to meet OSHA and ANSI first aid kit requirements. Small, medium and large first aid kits and...

first communion dresses and veils

first communion dresses and veils

Christian Expressions LLC

Product

Christian Expressions specializes in Christian products including gifts, jewelry, church supplies, clergy apparel. We offer our own line of first communion and christening apparel . The Christian...

Fish hook earring

Fish hook earring

Ladyjewelry.com

$17.00Product

Natural abalone seashell earring set in 925 sterling silver Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-300.htm

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