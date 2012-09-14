PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
2" x 4" PREPRINTED ROLL LABEL Custom printed roll labels. 2" x 4" PREPRINTED ROLL LABEL Custom printed roll labels., from LaserInkjetLabels.com
$76.99 - Product
Custom printed roll labels. Prices reflect standard face stock and 1 ink color. Sold in units of 500 labels. This size can be ordered in the following face stocks: White Matte, White Gloss, Brown Kraft,...
8.5" x 11" White PolyGloss for Inkjet or Laser Printers On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS 2 SCORES ON 8.5" x 11" White PolyGloss for Inkjet or Laser Printers On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS 2 SCORES ON, from LaserInkjetLabels.com
$48.99 - Product
On 8.5" x 11" SHEET OF 1 LABELS AND 2 SCORES ON LINER SIDE evenly spaced and running in the 11" direction - Pack of 50 Sheets. For detailed measurements of this product, click here 8511.jpg Now...
Bindery Bindery, from R Young & Son (Printers) Ltd
Service
In our bindery department we put on the finishing touches, and make certain that your job is delivered on time, and in the quantity you requested. Even though clients seldom think about this step, it is...
Binding and Finishing Binding and Finishing, from Advanced Business Group, Inc.
Service
We offer full binding and finishing services. Whether you need perfect binding, gold embossing or anything else for your printed materials, we will deliver these services.  
Comercial Printing Comercial Printing, from Tri-Win Digital Print & Mail Services
Service
Tri-win offers printing services including Digital printing, variable data printing, Ink jetting, and off-set printing.
Custom print 7" LCD video brochure w/2Gb of memory Custom print 7" LCD video brochure w/2Gb of memory, from MediaWrite, LLC
$54.90 - Product
Custom print 7" LCD video brochures are print and built right here in the USA. Features include 2Gb of memory, 5 buttons for REW/PREV, FF/NEXT, PLAY/PAUSE, VOLUME UP and VOLUME DOWN.
Digital Printing Digital Printing, from Cerqa
Service
Produce a wide range of digital Print on Demand products fully finished inline to shorten lead times and reduce obsolescence. Achieve greater control of your branding and costs by utilizing Cerqa’s...
Direct Email Direct Email, from Advanced Business Group, Inc.
Service
Our top-of-the-line software allows us to create customized email campaigns for our clients and monitor their results. Email marketing has never ben easier for you.
direct mail direct mail, from Tri-Win Digital Print & Mail Services
Service
Tri-Win are experts in direct mail. We can design, print and mail your direct mail campaign or any combination of the services.
Direct Mail - Data Services Direct Mail - Data Services, from Jarvis Direct Mail
Service
Maintaining and updating your mailing list is an essential part of running a successful mailing campaign. After all, you want to be certain to send your mailings to the right target audience while also...
