driver bit magnetizer, from Carbide Processors
$7.13 - Product
The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex Wrenches,...
Filter Unit- CP 1000, from Carbide Processors
$599.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 1000
High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light duty...
Filter Unit- CP 2000, from Carbide Processors
$1,198.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2002
One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...
Filter Unit- CP 2002, from Carbide Processors
$2,038.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2002
One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...
Filter Unit- CP 2020, from Carbide Processors
$2,398.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2020
4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The unit...
Filter Units- CP 2002-2, from Carbide Processors
$2,454.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 2002-2
3 way - Turn 2 valves and filter 2 sumps - Mighty Max motor add $480. Makes it very easy to switch from one sump to the other by just switching two valves. Not good for filtering...
Filter Units- CP 3000, from Carbide Processors
$2,158.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 3000
with 3 rd filter- ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.
Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor, from Carbide Processors
$2,638.00 - Product
Filter Units > CP 3000- Mighty Max Motor
with Mighty Max motor – ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.
Filter Units- Lab Unit, from Carbide Processors
$1,798.00 - Product
Filter Units > Lab Unit
Optical shops, general lens grinding & other uses where appearance is essential. Quiet, clean pump and clean, white professional cover
Filter Units- Turbo, from Carbide Processors
$4,385.00 - Product
Filter Units > Turbo
A customer requested "silo" unit in stainless steel. This unit holds 10 - 10" filters or 5 - 20" filters. This gives an exceptionally large number of filter...